$1 million: Havelock North Lotto player wins big

A Havelock North shopper is $1 million richer having won Lotto's Strike Four on Saturday night. Photo / File

What would you do with $1 million?

That's the question facing a lucky Lotto player from Havelock North

A winning Strike Four Lotto ticket was sold at Paper Plus Select Havelock North.

The outlet has sold several winning tickets - late last year a Lotto player won $250,000 after purchasing a First Division ticket from the bookshop.

Three Lotto players split Saturday's Lotto First Division's winnings, each taking home $333,333.

The winning Lotto First Division tickets were sold at Pharmacy Plus Papakura in Auckland, Four Square Newfield in Invercargill and an online MyLotto player from Canterbury.

The Bullseye Must Be Won Draw, worth $400,000, rolled down to Division Two and was won by a single player who netted $410,001.

The winning ticket was sold on MyLotto to a Wellington player.

Powerball was not struck this weekend and has rolled over to Wednesday night, with $12m up for grabs.