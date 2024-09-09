The house was to be demolished as part of the Springhill Addiction Centre re-development and Erica thought all the people and activities that had occurred in it should be recorded. She says that she muttered about it for ages, but no one was interested until Lesly Mitchell came on to the trust.

Lesly roped her husband Dennis in to help because he had already had experience with the production of In the Shadow of Te Waka (The History of the Te Pohue District by Patrick Parsons).

Q: Tell us a little about the publishers, the Hawke’s Bay Social History Charitable Trust.

A: The Hawke’s Bay Social History Charitable Trust was kindly set up in 2020 by Lawson Robinson solicitors to enable the trustees to apply for funding to assist with writing and publishing the book.

The trustees are Erica Toomey, Jenny Nash, Lesly Mitchell (secretary), Dennis Mitchell (chair) and John Palairet (honourary accountant).

Once the HBSHCT was formed, the trustees could apply for money, although they did need some initial funds to apply to the Lotteries Environment and Heritage Fund.

The Mitchell Trust provided the initial funding, and the Frimley Foundation provided a similar amount. The Lotteries Environment and Heritage Committee provided a substantial contribution. These donations enabled the book to be written and printed.

Q: What is the intention of the book?

A: The intention of the book is to record the incredible history of this house which has been a part of so many people’s lives. People from all around Hawke’s Bay, as well as around the country, have connections with this building.

Some of the stories are very sad, while others are heartening and wonderful. I also felt it was important to set the history of the house within the context of New Zealand’s social history because it is so much more interesting if people can see the patterns and links between things.

What happened in this house is a reflection of what was happening in New Zealand at the time.

Q: What was the writing experience like?

A: I really like researching so that is always a pleasure. Writing it was good fun (most of the time), although sometimes it was a bit hard to get the tone right. It is also a bit tricky when you are writing about people who are still alive or whose families are. Tact is essential.

I was fortunate because Dorothy Pilkington edited the script and made it lighter and chattier, so it was better for a wide audience.

She asked very useful questions about some of the things I said, as well as pointed out other inconsistencies and infelicities. The trustees were a great help, too, commenting on various drafts.

Q: What was the publishing process like?

A: I have to say self-publishing is very hard work and not for the faint-hearted. Dennis, Lesly and I went through that book so many times, looking for mistakes.

We were really lucky, too, because my son Alex used to be an editor, and he helped as well – giving up quite a few long evenings editing and formatting it. He also taught me how to index, which is quite good fun once you get the hang of it.

Just at the last minute, when Erica looked at the proof copy, she didn’t like the way the chapter headings were set out. Our hearts sank because we feared changing them would put everything out (index page numbers, etc.), but when I told Alex, he tried the change and immediately said, “Tell her she’s right. It looks much prettier”. Then proceeded to rearrange everything.

Q: How do you feel about the process and the result?

A: I felt at one stage that the process would never end. It was wonderful having such a great team of people around me.

The process was utterly dependent on the goodwill of so many amazing people who gave their time, their stories, their expertise, and their dedication. I am grateful for having had the opportunity to meet so many lovely people, share their stories, and work with them.

It is their book, I think.

Birth & Rebirth: The Story of the Hudson Family Home, Bethany Maternity Hospital and Springhill Addiction Centre will be launched at Wardini Books Napier on Wednesday, September 11, at 6pm. The book launch is a free event; all are welcome.

The book is available from Wardini Book Napier and Havelock North, as well as from Paper Plus Taradale.