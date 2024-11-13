The issue we have is the system that moves water from deep underground, through treatment into pipes and then into our household taps. The pumps that keep the process going do reach a point where they can’t work any harder. At that point, we lose pressure and things like the reserves needed for firefighting are compromised.

Two days before we put the Level 2 restriction in place we had the highest water use on record. On Saturday November 9, Napier used what equates to 637 litres per person, over those 24 hours.

We are normally among the top users of water in the country. Level 2 restrictions are triggered once we’ve used an average of 30,000 cubic metres per day for a week.

It equates to about 400 litres per person per day. To use so much more on the first warm day of summer is staggering, especially as true summer is still weeks away.

We need to change our approach to water. We need to stop imagining we can use all the water we want until someone (council) pulls the hand brake and makes us stop. We need instead to think about managing our water demand, carefully, cleverly and consistently.

It’s a rethink that applies across the board. Households can make lots of small changes to manage their water use better; businesses and organisations (including ours) can make big changes that will have a vital impact on this precious resource.

Water is on everyone’s lips at the moment, from Local Water Done Well to water restrictions. It deserves to be something we talk about, care about and grow our knowledge about.

See what you can do at home to manage your use of water as best as you can and I’ll make sure we stay on top of how we protect it for the future of our region.