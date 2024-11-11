Napier Community Patrol's new patrol vehicle.

Moving away from meerkat-covered cars, the Napier Community Patrol has unveiled a new patrol vehicle featuring blue, yellow and white patterning.

Patrol members Brent Smith, the patrol’s police liaison officer, and rural constable Mike Baty joined the patrol for afternoon tea at the Napier patrol depot, to celebrate the unveiling of a new patrol vehicle, which was unveiled by councillors Keith Price and Grego Mawson.

Co-co-ordinator and community patrol member Craig Robinson said the council is a major sponsor of the patrol, which has four vehicles.

He added, “The patrol is the ‘eyes and ears’ of the police within the Napier City boundary and rural patrols as far as Rissington and Puketitiri.”

The patrol currently has four vehicles, but the new one will be distinctive as it has a different livery from the patrol’s usual vehicles, which have previously featured meerkats.