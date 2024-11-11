Advertisement
Napier Community Patrol unveils new patrol car with no meerkats

2 mins to read
Napier Community Patrol's new patrol vehicle.

Moving away from meerkat-covered cars, the Napier Community Patrol has unveiled a new patrol vehicle featuring blue, yellow and white patterning.

Patrol members Brent Smith, the patrol’s police liaison officer, and rural constable Mike Baty joined the patrol for afternoon tea at the Napier patrol depot, to celebrate the unveiling of a new patrol vehicle, which was unveiled by councillors Keith Price and Grego Mawson.

Co-co-ordinator and community patrol member Craig Robinson said the council is a major sponsor of the patrol, which has four vehicles.

He added, “The patrol is the ‘eyes and ears’ of the police within the Napier City boundary and rural patrols as far as Rissington and Puketitiri.”

The patrol currently has four vehicles, but the new one will be distinctive as it has a different livery from the patrol’s usual vehicles, which have previously featured meerkats.

“The new vehicle is much more noticeable, and it is probable that as vehicles are replaced they will have the same livery,” Robinson said.

The more than 120 patrol volunteers are requested to undertake at least one four-hour patrol (in pairs) every month at any time that, suits day or night, although night patrols are preferable.

Napier Community Patrol is always looking for more volunteers to put more patrols on the road and assist in making Napier a safer place to live.

“It’s a great way for people to give something back to the community they live in,” Robinson said.

Napier Community Patrol is affiliated with CPNZ (Community Patrols of New Zealand), which has similar patrols in most cities and larger towns.

If you are interested in joining the team, find more information on the Napier Community Patrol website.

