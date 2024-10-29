Josh Kluts from HHStJ, (left), Nicola Hartigan, Hohepa Candle Artist, Chrissie Windirsch, Hohepa Shop Manager, and Emma Lawson, Hohepa Shop Volunteer.

As part of a program to increase automated external defibrillators (AED) in the community, The Hōhepa Shop in Taradale now has a brand new AED - or ‘heart re-starter’ - that is available 24/7 for the local community.

This AED, which has been generously donated by the Royston Health Trust, is part of a long-term regional plan to increase AED accessibility and visibility to the public.

Located on the exterior of the Taradale Hōhepa Shop at 260 Gloucester Street, the ‘heart re-starter’ is housed in a yellow, outdoor AED cabinet.

Hōhepa Shop staff and volunteers were joined by Josh Kluts, Hato Hone St John (HHStJ) Emergency Medical Technician and AED Development Lead for Hawke’s Bay, at the official installation event on Thursday, October 24.

Kluts from St John explained that it is important that members of the public know where the nearest AED is located, in case a cardiac medical event occurs.