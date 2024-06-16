GTC prize winners, from back: Mayank Giri, Ella Rutherford, Christine Huang, George Verry, Vanshika Purwal. Front: Vanisha Giri, Archie Hooper, Payton Thomsen, Mansi Giri. Absent: Amelia and Greta Horrocks, Libby Furlong, Nicolai O’Dowd, Ryder Firth.

Tennis is becoming the sport of choice for many, with up to 180 youngsters spending their Saturday mornings on the courts at Greendale Tennis Club.

On June 7 Greendale Tennis Club (GTC) held its annual prizegiving where many of these junior players were recognised.

The GTC Junior Singles Championships were played on a perfect day for tennis, with no cloud in the sky on Sunday, March 17.

After 34 matches were played, seven champions and seven runners-up were awarded out of the 30 entrants competing on the day.

The Under 19 girls final was played the following Saturday. Organisers said there were many highlights on the day.

Highlights ranged from a first Under 19 title for Mayank Giri, who may well be the youngest winner ever of this top award, to the incredible match between Ella Rutherford and Amelia Horrocks in a three-set thriller.

Organisers said the Under 11 girls were “amazing, with a large amount of emerging talent that is going to be on display in the future”.

There were also a large number of spectators who really got behind all the players and the sportsmanship shown to each other during the day.

A feature of the club is the number of representative honours that it has gained from its junior players.

Tennis Eastern Junior representative honours were awarded to: Alex Cave, Mansi Giri, Gemma Johnson, Amelia and Greta Horrocks, Ella Rutherford, Mayank Giri and Nicolai O’Dowd.

Waikato-Bays Representative honours were also awarded to: Alex Cave, Amelia Horrocks, Mansi and Mayank Giri.

Juniors selected for Senior Representative honours were: Hunter Every, Alex Cave, Mansi and Mayank, where they won the Tennis Central Hexangular.

Some of the GTC Juniors also featured in the Senior Tennis Eastern Residentials. Alex Cave and Mayank Giri made the finals of their respective Senior Singles.

Alex also won the Residential Doubles and was runner-up in the Mixed Doubles. Mansi Giri and Gemma Johnson were runners-up in the Women’s Doubles to Alex and her partner.

RESULTS:

GTC Junior Singles Club Championships

Under 11 Girls:

Greta Horrocks – Champion

Vanisha Giri - Runner-up

Under 13 Girls:

Ella Rutherford – Champion

Amelia Horrocks - Runner-up

Under 13 Boys:

Payton Thomsen - Champion

Archie Hooper - Runner-up

Under 15 Girls:

Vanshika Purwal – Champion

Libby Furlong - Runner-up

Under 15 Boys:

Nicolai O’Dowd - Champion

Ryder Firth - Runner-up

Under 19 Girls:

Mansi Giri - Champion

Christine Huang - Runner-up

Under 19 Boys: