Creative Arts Napier (CAN) general manager Tania Wright.

The HB Art Trail is also on its way. A selection of Hawke’s Bay Artists will showcase their work at CAN during November for the Hawke’s Bay Art Trail 2024.

The Art Trail Weekends are November 2 to 3 and 9 to 10. Artists on show at CAN Include: Jackie Kryzewski, Gail Davidson, Lucie Anderson, Natalie Blackwood, Erica Toh, Jodi Ferris and Elisa Koski-Taylor

During November 1 to 14 we welcome back Kim Cleverton with her exhibition “This and That” to our small gallery.

Predominantly focused on skies, which is what she’s known for, this exhibition also includes some florals. This year, she was able to participate in the 2024 Wellington Art Show, which was very successful for her.

It was an amazing experience meeting other artists and seeing their fantastic work, and she has been fortunate enough to be accepted into the 2025 show as well.

We are looking forward to the exhibition “Chapter Ten” in our Small Gallery from November 15 to 28. This exhibition features Helen Dynes and seven other local artists, including Joan Mouatt, Shirley de Luca, Derek Millar, Coral Gore, Lyndsey Swan, Marietta Howe, and Maxine Anderson, showcasing works from 10 years of creative practice here at CAN.

A piece from Lyndsey Swan's art series, Decameron.

Nga Ringa Toi o te Matou Maori opens in our Small Gallery from November 15-28 .

Celebrating Māori and Pasifika Toi by school students from Te Mātou a Māui (Hawke’s Bay), is the kaupapa of this exhibition. Ringa Toi o te Matou a Māui has displayed over 100 works by local students since its inception in 2019. The inspiration for the exhibition was seeing the national Ringa Toi exhibition in Wellington.

Since 2019 work has been displayed by William Colenso College, Napier Boys’ High, Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Ngāti Kahungunu ki Heretaunga, Flaxmere College, Sacred Heart, Tamatea High, Te Kura Kaupapa Maori o Te Ara Hou, Taikura Rudolf Steiner, Napier Girls, Te Aute College, Hastings Girls, Hukarere and Karamu High School’s.

Alijay Wairua - Reclaiming my Culture.

Due to popular demand we once again are hosting a Gelli Printing workshop with artist and tutor Helen Dynes on Saturday November 2. Helen will take you through all the tips, techniques and inspirations for creating beautiful art works using gelliplates in the workshop, and later on at home. Paint and paper, gelliplates and rollers will be supplied. This workshop suits beginners and anyone who has previous experience of using gelliplate.

CAN’s After School Art Club with tutor Dallas Wilcox aka Miss Rainbow is the perfect after-school workshop for your creative youth – a safe and inspiring space to learn new techniques, build confidence, and express themselves through art. The classes are mostly practical with short theory lessons and demonstrations to bring focus to the space each week. Ideal for young creatives aged 8–13, all skill levels. Term 4 begins from October 17 and ends December 5 starting on Thursdays from 3.15-4.45pm. The fees for these workshops have been subsidised by Creative Communities.

For further information about our workshops and exhibitions visit our website www.thecan.co.nz