Bringing to the artwork an experimental blend of painting, poetry and graphic design, these mediums result in layered compositions that invite viewers to delve deeper and discover hidden meanings, striving to create a visual dialogue that engages and resonates with the viewer. This exhibition runs from September 13 to October 2 in our Small Gallery from 5-7pm.

At the end of August, Can enjoyed a fabulous opening night with the annual Year 12 secondary schools exhibition.

This exciting exhibition in our main, small and workshop spaces is worth viewing and is at Can until September 12.

"ANDY" by Debra Thompson was created for the upcoming Warhol & Friends exhibition at Can.

Coming up in October, Creative Arts Napier will host a comprehensive exhibition of pop art, with an in-depth focus on Andy Warhol and, particularly, his reinvigoration of the fine art portrait.

This exhibition, Warhol & Friends, on display from October 4 to October 31, was curated to include important early works from Warhol’s time as a commercial artist in the 1950s.

Visitors to the exhibition will appreciate Warhol’s superior skill as a draughtsman and his early experimentation with new developments in photography, which directly influenced his art, especially his famous portraits.

Warhol & Friends presents rarely seen but significant examples of Warhol’s commissioned graphic commercial projects that helped pave the way for his iconic treatment of the Campbell’s soup can and Marilyn Monroe in 1962 and his celebrity portraits starting in 1970.

A comprehensive catalogue, written, designed and illustrated by the curator, Dr Adrian Ormsby and qualified modern art historians, will also be available to help the viewer make sense of the works on display and will come with a pair of 3D glasses as part of the “Andy Warhol experience”.

There are a host of other activities to do during this time: adults’ and children’s print classes, children’s school holiday pop art workshops, an NZ String Quartet concert, pop art platters and Plonk (18+), curator floor talks with Dr Adrian Ormsby, the John Boyd-Dunlop exhibition and the Nuit Blanche Festival.

Go to our website www.thecan.co.nz for further information.