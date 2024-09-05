One of the paintbrush art pieces that will be on show as part of Can's Altered Paint Brush Project.
Spring is here, and Can is looking forward to delivering an exciting season of art and creativity for your enjoyment.
The Altered Paint Brush Project will open at the main Can gallery in September and be on show until October 2. The paintbrush is an artist’s unsung hero, and for three weeks in our main gallery, we will be able to view what can be achieved by upcycling and altering an old brush.
The student section of the Altered Paint Brush Project is a judged art competition with prizes for different primary age groups, intermediate, secondary and polytechnic students. The opening for paintbrush art will be held on Friday, September 13 from 5-7pm.
This month, Can’s small gallery will be hosting Alexandra Dawson, known in the art world as Severely. She is returning to Can to exhibit her second instalment of artworks inspired by poetic moments throughout her life.
Bringing to the artwork an experimental blend of painting, poetry and graphic design, these mediums result in layered compositions that invite viewers to delve deeper and discover hidden meanings, striving to create a visual dialogue that engages and resonates with the viewer. This exhibition runs from September 13 to October 2 in our Small Gallery from 5-7pm.
At the end of August, Can enjoyed a fabulous opening night with the annual Year 12 secondary schools exhibition.
This exciting exhibition in our main, small and workshop spaces is worth viewing and is at Can until September 12.
Coming up in October, Creative Arts Napier will host a comprehensive exhibition of pop art, with an in-depth focus on Andy Warhol and, particularly, his reinvigoration of the fine art portrait.
This exhibition, Warhol & Friends, on display from October 4 to October 31, was curated to include important early works from Warhol’s time as a commercial artist in the 1950s.
Visitors to the exhibition will appreciate Warhol’s superior skill as a draughtsman and his early experimentation with new developments in photography, which directly influenced his art, especially his famous portraits.
Warhol & Friends presents rarely seen but significant examples of Warhol’s commissioned graphic commercial projects that helped pave the way for his iconic treatment of the Campbell’s soup can and Marilyn Monroe in 1962 and his celebrity portraits starting in 1970.
A comprehensive catalogue, written, designed and illustrated by the curator, Dr Adrian Ormsby and qualified modern art historians, will also be available to help the viewer make sense of the works on display and will come with a pair of 3D glasses as part of the “Andy Warhol experience”.
There are a host of other activities to do during this time: adults’ and children’s print classes, children’s school holiday pop art workshops, an NZ String Quartet concert, pop art platters and Plonk (18+), curator floor talks with Dr Adrian Ormsby, the John Boyd-Dunlop exhibition and the Nuit Blanche Festival.