During their sessions the students have developed strong friendships and developed a thriving passion for printmaking. They have experienced the highs and lows of working through challenges and frustration to achieve their desired result and have been rewarded with happy accidents along the way.

Printmaking is a medium that offers boundless possibilities, and endless scope for learning. This exhibition is a celebration of the group’s achievements, and an opportunity for them to share their success with family and friends.

Hanging On exhibition images from duo Ashton Jamieson and Sandra Howlett.

Also opening in our Small Gallery on November 29 is Hanging On, by Ashton Jamieson and Sandra Howlett, who are both teaching at Sacred Heart College as well as pursuing their own art practice.

This exhibition has come together as a result of the school calendar changing, resulting in an anticipated exhibition by students being cancelled. The title has reference to being teachers at this time of year – hanging on …

It is more a reference, though, to the work created that for one reason or another ends up hanging on in our spaces, and we need to let them go to find new spaces to occupy.

The exhibition is a mix of work from both artists, in a wide variety of media, with a wide variety of meanings.

Opening on our mezzanine a small group of printmakers with a passion for their craft have been busy creating a variety of prints in the CAN Studio this year. Each artist has chosen a few pieces for the end-of-year exhibition HOT OFF THE PRESS.

This eclectic collection highlights different techniques and themes, so there’s something for everyone to enjoy.

We are excited to announce an upcoming exhibition by glass artist Lou Mathieson in our Small Gallery, opening on December 13.

Magnolia with Bird, glass art created by Lou Mathieson.

Lou has been working with glass for 20-plus years after graduating with a BA in Applied Arts (glass major) followed by a post-grad Secondary Teaching Diploma.

She has been living and commuting between Auckland and Napier for many years and by the end of this year Napier will be her permanent home. She’s setting up a studio and a teaching outlet for glass casting in Hawke’s Bay.

Lou has taught casting to adults and children through community education for many years, as well as her own practice. Lou loves the casting process, from the beginning stage of carving the wax, to defining what the end form will be in crystal glass.

She’s influenced by all things Art Deco, particularly the stylised designs of the ceramics and glassware of the era.

This upcoming exhibition is an introduction to Lou’s new life in Napier and the inspiration she gets from her garden on the hill.

It is titled Over the Garden Wall and has plants, butterflies and birds presented in crystal glass works. For further information about what is coming up at CAN, go to our website www.thecan.co.nz