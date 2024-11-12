CAN Column: Artists and art lovers have a busy month ahead for Creative Arts Napier

Just in time for Christmas, CAN will have retail items on display, opening on November 29.
OPINION
We have a very busy November here at CAN, with lots of art and experiences for your enjoyment.
Starting with our 10th birthday celebration on November 1 and the CAN Team Exhibition, a fabulous evening was had by all reminiscing the history of CAN, especially the past 10 years in the old Borough Council Building.
Opening in our main gallery on Friday, November 15, from 5pm to 7pm, “Chapter Ten” marks a significant exhibition for the Tuesday Painters.
Helen Dynes and Co joined CAN in 2014 at the official opening with their first exhibition in the small gallery, and have exhibited every year since.
Over the years, the group has been meeting weekly, and numerous people have come and gone, leaving a trail of creativity in their wake. This exhibition will be available to view at CAN from November 15 to 27.
Artists featured in Chapter Ten include Helen Dynes, Joan Mouatt, Shirley De Luca, Derek Miller, Coral Gore, Lyndsey Swan, Marietta Howe, Camellia Ahrens and Maxine Anderson.
Following on from this exhibition, on the same night, you are invited to the official opening of Pandora’s Curiosities at the Blank Canvas, 41 Station St, from 6.30pm.
Nga Ringa Toi o te Matou a Māui will also open at 5pm on Friday, November 15.
We are delighted to welcome Māori and Pasifika Toi by school students from Te Mātou a Māui (Hawke’s Bay). Ringa Toi o te Matou a Māui has displayed more than 100 works by local students since its inception in 2019.
The exhibition was inspired by students seeing the national Ringa Toi exhibition in Wellington. The art was truly impressive, and they wanted local whānau to have the opportunity to see it.
It’s that time of year when Christmas is on our minds. Here at CAN, we have some lovely retail items on display, and our ever-popular Summer Market, opening on November 29, will be full of lovely, affordable, local handmade items to assist you with your Christmas gift ideas and purchases.
Coming up in December, we have three print exhibitions, “Hot off the Press”, “For the Love of Lino” and a youth print exhibition. Also “Over the Garden Wall”, glass art by Lou Mathieson and “Hanging On” by Sandra Howlett and Ashton Jamieson.