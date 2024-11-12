CAN Column: Artists and art lovers have a busy month ahead for Creative Arts Napier

Over the years, the group has been meeting weekly, and numerous people have come and gone, leaving a trail of creativity in their wake. This exhibition will be available to view at CAN from November 15 to 27.

Artists featured in Chapter Ten include Helen Dynes, Joan Mouatt, Shirley De Luca, Derek Miller, Coral Gore, Lyndsey Swan, Marietta Howe, Camellia Ahrens and Maxine Anderson.

Following on from this exhibition, on the same night, you are invited to the official opening of Pandora’s Curiosities at the Blank Canvas, 41 Station St, from 6.30pm.

Nga Ringa Toi o te Matou a Māui will also open at 5pm on Friday, November 15.

Alijay Wairua - Reclaiming my Culture.

We are delighted to welcome Māori and Pasifika Toi by school students from Te Mātou a Māui (Hawke’s Bay). Ringa Toi o te Matou a Māui has displayed more than 100 works by local students since its inception in 2019.

The exhibition was inspired by students seeing the national Ringa Toi exhibition in Wellington. The art was truly impressive, and they wanted local whānau to have the opportunity to see it.

It’s that time of year when Christmas is on our minds. Here at CAN, we have some lovely retail items on display, and our ever-popular Summer Market, opening on November 29, will be full of lovely, affordable, local handmade items to assist you with your Christmas gift ideas and purchases.

Coming up in December, we have three print exhibitions, “Hot off the Press”, “For the Love of Lino” and a youth print exhibition. Also “Over the Garden Wall”, glass art by Lou Mathieson and “Hanging On” by Sandra Howlett and Ashton Jamieson.

For more information, go to www.thecan.co.nz



