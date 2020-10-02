I can't count the number of times I have put my makeup on and then ended up wiping the majority of it under my eyes off because my mascara has smudged or my eyeliner has gone haywire.

There's a simple solution and it was one of the first tips Micki Michau gave me when I visited her for a makeup lesson.

"Always do your eyes first, that way you can mope up any spills without ruining anything else," Micki said.

Why didn't I think of that?

I have talked to Micki before about her makeup artistry business Makeup by Micki @ Makeup Etc. Her aim is to help women feel good about themselves by learning to use tools and tricks to apply makeup.

Now she is making it even easier to learn by launching her first makeup coaching workshop.

She says just like her smaller coaching sessions, they will be fully interactive, practical application workshops for all ages and skill levels.

"Wearing makeup makes you feel good and enhancing the way you use it will make you feel great," Micki said.

"We don't want people to say 'oh your makeup looks great', we want them to say 'you look great'.

"I can help give you some control when it comes to applying your makeup."

People will take their makeup bag along to the workshop so Micki can see what you are using.

"It can be totally overwhelming when you are buying makeup. I can help with that by giving you a shopping list. In fact if you like I can do the shopping for you."

Micki says she always goes for proven products at reasonable prices.

"You don't have to buy the most expensive makeup on the market."

Micki Michaui says looking after your brushes is really important. Photo / Warren Buckland

I took my makeup bag along for my lesson and the first thing I discovered was that two of the "contouring" products I had bought ages ago were off. In the bin they went.

My eyeliner was also past its best — most likely because I failed to put the lid back on it every time I used it.

It was easy to see why it was useless as Micki demonstrated how much pressure she had to put on it to drew a line on my hand.

"It needs to glide on easily. You don't want to be tugging it across your skin."

Micki said other simple tips were to ensure you had good lighting, use concealer (she will show you how) and to give your face some contours.

"We all have a natural flow to our face but when we put foundation on our face can look flat. I'll show you how to use bronzer and blush and other bits and pieces to take away that flat look.

"It's not hard. In fact it's easy once you know how."

I learned so much from my lesson. I wasn't just sitting there listening either. Micki would show me how to do something and then I would do it myself. I really was amazed how some of the most easy things to do made such a difference. For instance the way she showed me to put my mascara on — amazing — and the bronzer which I have never had a clue how to use — simple.

I couldn't wait to try it and guess what — it works every time. Among other things I learned how important it is to use brushes. They don't have to cost the earth as long as you look after them and clean them at least once a week.

Micki knows her stuff. She has an incredible amount of product knowledge and I love the fact that she doesn't push any one range.

There will be a 16 person capacity for this first workshop, and if all goes well she aims to raise that to 20 people for the next workshops.

Everyone leaves with a step-by-step makeup plan and a list of products which includes several options.

It will be a fun night so grab your friends and have a night out.

Workshop details:

Youthful, Fresh & Fabulous | Makeup Coaching Workshop

Tuesday, October 20 - 6pm-8pm

Havelock North Function Centre - Lantern Gallery Room

Tickets will be available via EventFinda https://www.eventfinda.co.nz/2020/youthful-fresh-fabulous-makeup-coaching-workshop/havelock-north for $80 p/p