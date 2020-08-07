

I'm a sucker for soap — handmade soap that is. If there's a soap stall at a market I'm there looking, sniffing and buying.

So recently while randomly browsing through social media I came across a post from Handmade by Karen - and there was a sale.

On closer inspection I discovered she lived in Havelock North so with Go Local in mind I did a wee bit of shopping.

There was soap, shampoo bars, soap for your face, cleaning clothes and much more. All of it handmade by Karen

A selection of Karen Cooper's beautiful hand made soaps. Photo / Warren Buckland

That was on Saturday. To my delight the goodies were in the letterbox on Monday, presented in a paper bag with all the soaps wrapped individually in paper.

I thought Indulge readers might like to know a bit more about these products so I contacted the maker.

Karen Cooper started reducing her use of "nasty chemicals" years ago by making her own household cleaners.

Three years ago during Plastic Free July she decided that if she ran out of anything that came in plastic she would have to make a substitute.

"I ran out of shampoo so made a shampoo bar, then I made toothpaste, deodorant and soap. There is nothing synthetic in any of my products — no nasties at all.

"I love experimenting with fragrance and can often be seen walking my dog while wild foraging.

"I might see some dandelions or berries and think 'well that might go well with this or perhaps I can try it with this'. So I pick them, take them home and dry them.

"I like being self-sufficient and doing my bit to look after the environment. I don't like single-use anything and always try to reuse as much as I possibly can."

Karen is self-taught but has a scientific background. "You can take the girl out of the lab but you can't take the lab out of the girl," she laughed.

"It is chemistry so you do have to be careful."

She says she is always thinking of new combinations. During lockdown she made a soap in yellow and white "Covid" colours and named it A is for Ashley.

"It has been very popular."

Karen also knits and crochets cleaning/wash cloths, make-up removal wipes and makes lotion bars and lip balm.

"I'd forgotten how nice it is to knit and crochet. I learned to knit as a child and have loved getting back into it.

"I test everything on myself before it goes on sale and I really love the thought that people get pleasure from things I make. My soap is in their bathroom. I feel humble about that. "

Karen, who grew up in Central Hawke's Bay, moved to Havelock North five years ago after living in Auckland for 31 years.

"I still work remotely part-time for the same company and am absolutely loving being back in Hawke's Bay.

"I love the weather, the serenity, no traffic lights in the village, beautiful parks and reserves, I feel very blessed to be back here.

"I am happy to custom make any cloths/wipes etc, in colours of your choosing, and if you would like a custom batch of soap made for your household or Airbnb, or have a favourite 'flavour' you'd like me to make, then I'm happy to work with you doing that as well."

Karen also welcomes visitors to her "soap kitchen". Simply send her a message on her Facebook page handmadebykarennz

For more info go to handmadebykarennz.etsy.com

Sidebar: I Tried

So far I have tried the Calendula and Orange and Lavender and Patchouli. Both are absolutely lovely. I love the fragrance of the Lavender and Patchouli. It makes me feel good using something that is not sending chemicals down the drain.

Karen's tip to ensure your soap lasts is to store it on a piece of pumice. She said this helps it drain the water freely so it doesn't sit in a puddle of water all day.