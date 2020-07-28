Local audiences will get to hear some of New Zealand's best international opera stars next week, when Benson Wilson and Isabella Moore grace the Toitoi – Hawke's Bay Arts & Events Centre stage, performing alongside pianist Catherine Norton, on August 6.

The baritone and soprano are usually based in London, so the show is a coronavirus silver lining for locals, Moore says.

"After spending a significant amount of time locked down in London, Wilson and I made the decision to return home. We lost work opportunities and were missing singing, so after booking our flights home we got to work organising concerts."

Their upcoming show at Toitoi was arranged mostly via Zoom during New Zealand's lockdown.

"Winter Waiata came about because of all our work coming to a halt in the UK," Wilson says.

"I had two recitals, one concert, one opera contract and multiple projects with the National Opera Studio cancelled because of Covid-19. We all miss making music on stage, and are looking forward to doing this once again for audiences in Hawke's Bay."

The region has special memories for Benson, having spent his teenage years in Havelock North.

"Hawke's Bay is where I was first introduced to performing classical music," he says. "It was where I won my first classical music competition – Hawke's Bay Young Musician of the Year in 2009."

Since then he's performed with English National Opera, Welsh National Opera and Glyndebourne on Tour, as well as having performed alongside both the London Symphony Orchestra and the BBC Symphony Orchestra.

Moore has trained at international academies in Wales, Italy and the US, and won the Lexus Song Quest, NZ Aria, IFAC Australian Singing Competition and JSRB Bel Canto Competition.

Next week's show will be a first for Moore. "I haven't visited the Opera House at Toitoi before, so I'm looking forward to singing there, especially after a few months of singing in our apartment in London with the only audience being our neighbours!"

And for Wilson, it's a treat to come home. "No matter where I go in the world Hawke's Bay will always hold a special place in my heart."

Winter Waiata is at Toitoi Opera House on August 6, at 7.30pm. Tickets from $22.50 available at the Toitoi Box Office or toitoivenues.co.nz