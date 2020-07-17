Winter is the perfect time to give your skin some tender loving care, says beauty therapist Alysha Preece from Caci Clinic Havelock North.

"Our skin becomes dehydrated in the colder months and needs more care than the warmer months.

"The wind, rain, cold, artificial heat and the drop in humidity all play a part in making our skin dehydrated.

"Drinking water is also harder in the winter as it's not so nice to have a glass of cold water when your windows are frosted over. Try having warm water and remember for every cup of coffee you have you should try to have two cups of water."

Winter is the only time that Caci Clinic offers Photo Rejuvenation, which treats pigmentation and redness.

The pulsed light treatment targets premature ageing to skin such as pigmentation, age and sun spots on your face, decolletage and back of the hands.

Alysha, who qualified in 2012 and began her career working for Caci Clinic in Taupo, says she loves the fact that Caci is all about results.

"Our focus is on results and that means doing our best for clients and making sure the treatments they choose get the best results possible for them.

"Every new client has a free consultation so we can see what their skin would benefit from. There are lots of ways we can make your skin look and feel better. Each treatment is tailor-made to suit the client with a specific treatment plan to suit them and their skin.

"It might be microdermabrasion, an instant skin pick-me-up that leaves you glowing and more refreshed or light therapy to rejuvenate your skin and reduce acne and exfoliation treatment or a peel. There are many options."

Caci Clinic also offers appearance medicine such as botox and dermal fillers administered by a registered nurse.

They have range of skin care products including Murad which is perfect to re-hydrate your skin. "It stops your skin losing moisture while you sleep."

Alysha loves her job and gets a kick out of seeing her clients' confidence grow as their skin glows.

"I really enjoy helping people feel better about themselves."

Owner of Caci Clinic Havelock North and Caci Clinic Napier, Rebecca Field, has worked in the beauty industry for more than 25 years. She is proud of her team and says they are all passionate about what they do.

For more information go to https://www.havelocknorth.caci.co.nz or https://www.napier.caci.co.nz