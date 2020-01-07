A musical favourite featuring the Dave Atkin Group returns to the Napier Botanical Gardens on Thursday, January 16.

Botanic Beats, which will run from 6pm to 8pm, has been a popular addition to the free events Napier City Council organises for the community.

This talented group features Jess Atkin on vocals, Dave Atkin on keys/vocals, brother Joe on drums, Jess' husband Paul Du Fresne on bass, plus Anton Wuts on saxophone and Matt Mear on trumpet.

Known for putting their own special contemporary twist on jazz and soul standards, they're sure to get the crowd going and up on their feet.

"We love staging Botanic Beats in this fantastic garden area. It's the perfect place on a summer's evening to relax on the grass with a picnic and listen to some awesome local entertainment," Kevin Murphy, event manager at Napier City Council, said.

The gifted young artists who make up Project Prima Volta (PPV) will once again provide a mixture of music, from opera to pop.

PPV, which means first time in Italian, is a weekly mentoring programme for young people from all over Hawke's Bay, with a focus on finding voices and shaping futures through music.

PPV collaborates with Festival Opera for its annual production, held every February during the Art Deco Festival.

Coffee and food will be available for purchase at BNZ Botanic Beats, or you can bring your own picnic to enjoy.

Botanic Beats is weather dependent. Please check Napier City Council's Facebook page for updates.