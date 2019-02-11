THE ART DECO outfits will be sorted by now. Shoes to go with this one, gloves to go with that one, fascinator and hats all laid out ready for the week ahead.

But ... have you thought about your hair. After all we all know that our hair is our crowning glory - if it looks good we feel good. Then of course there's your makeup - can you capture the era - smoky eyes, dark lips?

Well don't worry if not - I have fantastic news. The Art Deco Trust, in keeping with this year's fashion theme, is setting up a Style Hub at the Sound Shell.

Run by Kathryn Farnworth, a local hairdresser with 20 years' experience, the hub will offer packages to suit everyone, including men and children.

Advertisement

Kathryn, who is originally from Melbourne, moved to Hawke's Bay with her Kiwi husband nine years ago.

She set up a hairdressing business, The Good Place, working from home.

Since moving to the Bay she has become really interested in the Art Deco era - especially the fashion side of it.

Last year Kathryn worked in a retail shop window styling women's hair.

"It was so much fun so when Art Deco Festival director Glen Pickering approached me about running a Style Hub for this year's festival I didn't hesitate."

The Style Hub will offer hair and makeup packages and Kathryn has been busy training local hair students to help her out. They will be offering, among other things, finger waves, pin-ups, faux bob and various makeup packages.

"I'm really excited about this. April Davis from Marewa Pharmacy will be helping with the makeup along with local students," Kathryn said.

"Sometimes getting your outfit can be the easy part.

"But it's the finishing touches such as hair and makeup that really finish off the entire Art Deco look. It was a glamorous era. People dressed well. These days it takes a special occasion for most people to get out their good clothes. I love seeing everyone walking around the streets of Napier dressed up. It's amazing how much trouble people go to. It's such a fun atmosphere.

"I'm really looking forward to being a part of this year's festival. So if you have an event to go to, drop by the Style Hub and we will make sure you look the part.

"We will also be styling the models for the Art Deco Fashion on the Foreshore which will be held at 6pm on Saturday."

She says the traditional finger waves, dark lips and smoky eyes are always popular.

"Don't worry if you have short hair. We can do a flat pincurl and a little bit of a wave. Also if you have a hairpiece bring it along.

"It's amazing how women can be transformed from 2019 to the 1930s. It's so lovely to see how elegant they look."

Kathryn will be giving a talk which will include hair tips on styling at Fashionably Lunching. The event includes several speakers and is a highlight of the festival's fashion focus. Guests will enjoy bubbles, a light lunch and find out all the the top fashion tips and tricks.

The Style Hub will be situated in a tent and will include a licensed bar, a photo booth and retailers stocking all things fashion. It will be open on Friday from 4pm to 9pm, Saturday from 9am to 4pm and Sunday from 10am to 4pm. Prices start at just $10 for the children's packages.

Bookings are not essential but can be made by phoning Kathryn on 022 037 8580 between 9am and 4pm from now until next Thursday.