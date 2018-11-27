Dannevirke's Christmas parade on Saturday promises to be bigger and better than last year's record-breaker, organiser Suresh Patel says.

But the weather needs to come to the party too.

Dannevirke Mitre 10 is the main sponsor of the parade, and there are good prizes to be won for the best floats.

But this year those entering will not have to choose a category, this will be a task for the judges and should fairly reward the best floats.

This year the parade begins at 12.30pm, half an hour later than in previous years, to allow the Dannevirke Highland Pipe Band to take part following their appearance in the Pahiatua Christmas parade.

The parade will only travel one way down High St, not returning as in previous years, and the 10 winners of the Stay Calm Shop in Dannevirke promotion will be drawn at the clock tower after the parade has passed by.

The Christmas parade prizegiving will be held on Monday, December 3 at 5.15pm at the Dannevirke Services and Citizen's Club.