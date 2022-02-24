Voyager 2021 media awards
Don McGlashan on new music, live gigs and a cheesy jingle

4 minutes to read
Don McGlashan: "You see something in the world, you put it into a song, and then you play the song to people, and hope that they'll see that thing you saw." Photo /Diane Smithers

Kim Gillespie
By
Kim Gillespie

Editor: NZME Community Publications Network

Don McGlashan's been busy. The Kiwi music legend, the voice and pen behind some of our most iconic songs, has a new album out — Bright November Morning — recorded with his band The Others.

