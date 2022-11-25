Owners of Bay Tours and Charters HB, Ken and Kerren Withington. Photo / Supplied

Celebrations are planned for the owners and staff of Bay Tours and Charters HB after a decade in business.

Owners Kerren and Ken Withington say they are run off their feet at the moment, and they couldn’t be happier about it.

“It’s an exciting position to be in,” Kerren said.

“We are so happy to be celebrating 10 years in business, and we are proud of how we have come through the last three challenging years,” she said.

“We have loved every minute of our journey. The business is completely different from what it was 10 years ago. We have grown exponentially, which at times can be challenging — we are always looking for drivers.”

She says one of the best things about running a family-owned business in Hawke’s Bay is the loyalty people show them.

“Especially our senior tours. They couldn’t wait to get back to touring, and going away with them is like being with extended family. It’s fantastic. It doesn’t feel like work when you are with these people touring around, visiting beautiful places”.

Bay Tours HB offers a variety of tours to suit their customers’ needs, including family groups, weddings and, of course, its tour club.

“People are keen to get out and about, and we have had all sorts of inquiries from across the North Island. In this industry, we always help each other out.”

Kerren said a major decision the couple made during their 10 years of providing tours was moving away from Hastings, where she had lived all her life and where Ken had lived a significant part of his.

“We realised most of our business at that time had some connection to Napier through the port, airport, accommodation etc. and we just had to do it.

“It was a wrench at the time, leaving behind lifelong friends and knowing so many people through the boys’ schools, sport, clubs, neighbours, etc., but we knew we had to do it and haven’t looked back. We’re true Napier-ites now, and love our location by the Prebensen Dr/ Expressway roundabout.”

For more info, go to baytours.co.nz.



