It includes works with a new plastic product made from recycled commercial fishing nets, which takes on the appearance of pounamu, and rimu panels from old colonial homes. The designs are made in a computer application and programmed to a CNC router which cuts the digital design into wood.

Scott said, “We have an affinity with certain materials as a culture.”

He added, “Our story is about acknowledging the life that these materials have had but giving them new life.

“That theme is a strong one right throughout our show.”

Maioha Kara pictured with her work Moemoea, 2024. Photo / Mark Tantrum

Maioha Kara (Ngāti Korokī Kahukura, Ngāti Tipa, Te Ātihaunui-a-Papārangi, Tūhourangi, Te Whānau a Hinetapora, Kuki Airani) is an emerging artist based in Te-Whanganui-a-Tara, Wellington.

In Good Relation is an exhibition of new and existing work. Kara uses whakapapa as a lens to reveal the connections between people, te taiao, and the very beginnings of creation.

Her work taps into a vast archive of geometries, forms and materials that trace these connections. Referencing the artistic practice of her father, Eugene, as well as Māori and Kuki Airani art forms (such as whakairo rākau, raranga, tukutuku, kōwhaiwhai and tīvaevae), Kara excavates patterns into timber forms.

Native timbers echo human connection to the natural world, while coloured glitter embodies the concept of iraira (to shine), the energy of light and the mauri of all things.

Like Scott and Kendrick, Kara also uses digital design software and CNC routers which are programmed to cut into the wood. In Good Relation is a reprisal of an exhibition held at Pātaka Art + Museum in Porirua earlier this year.

Hastings Art Gallery Director Sophie Davis said, “We are very happy to present Maioha’s mahi toi here in Heretaunga and to be working with Pātaka curator Ioana Gordon-Smith to reprise In Good Relation, featuring a new work from Maioha for the occasion.”

She added, “The relationship between the two exhibitions, bridging generations, is special and there will be something for everyone.”

Both exhibitions are open until Saturday, March 29, 2025.