Now three months old, the litter has settled into the SPCA like champions after spending a few weeks in a foster home where they received care, love, and recovery.

All six pups are sweet and soft-natured and have welcomed another abandoned puppy into their pack.

The seventh puppy adopted into the pack of siblings is Elsa from Waipukurau, who was found as a teeny-tiny neonate (newborn).

“She spent several weeks in foster care before coming to our Hastings Centre. She then started playing with the others, and they all got along so well that the staff decided to join them all together,” Walker said.

When asked if dogs being dumped was more common, Walker said, unfortunately, it happens more often than she would like.

“There isn’t really a pattern, but it does happen, not just for SPCA but also for our local Animal Controls; they see it a lot, too,” she said.

While no one knows exactly why people abandon dogs, Hastings SPCA believes a combination of factors, including the cost of living, unplanned pregnancies, and some lack of education, plays a part.

Walker explained that dogs can have puppies before they are a year old, and they don’t often just have a couple. Litters are often large, and that can be overwhelming.

“De-sexing is the obvious solution,” said Walker.

However, if people have financial concerns about this, SPCA may be able to help. In some cases, animal control will also help, or your local vet may have a payment plan option.

If you want to help the SPCA and have space in your house and heart, consider fostering for your local centre.

The SPCA website provides all the details and information about the process. Alternatively, contributions to the community de-sexing fund are always welcome.

