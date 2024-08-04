The keen organising committee of Jonathan Hensman, Jacqui Kiddle and Leyette Callister (née Braid) have been tasked with contacting ex-students.

Long-serving staff member Wayne Wooster is in the process of tracking down and reaching out to former staff.

Clark said the group intend to continue the tradition by celebrating a decade every two years, ending with the 2000s in 2030. Then, in 2037, for the 75th jubilee, they will celebrate with everyone.

The 1970s saw profound growth for the school both in terms of the buildings and students, with attendance consistently above 1000.

Foundation principal Norm Wilde finished his tenure in 1971 and was replaced by Bob McGarvey, who held the position through to 1985.

By 1974, Karamū was the largest school in Hawke’s Bay, and among the top 12 largest in the country.

Prefab buildings were delivered to accommodate the large school roll until the second half of D Block, which provided four classrooms, a Biology Lab, and a Technical Drawing Room, was completed.

In 1979, the High School’s Board of Trustees was formed.

Principal Dionne Thomas, a former student herself, said it is important to keep the connection alive with former staff and students.

The Tira Ora Karamū Alumni Association was formed in 2020 to maintain the strong bonds between the school and its community.

“Tira Ora” is the name given to the branch of the Karamū tree.

“Anyone who attended either as a student or on staff is forever a branch of the Karamū tree, and we urge you to stay connected,” Thomas said.

Anyone who attended Karamū High School in the 1970s can email tiraora@karamu.school.nz or register at this link: https://forms.office.com/r/EvnDmwpCDu