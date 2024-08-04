Decades have passed since the 1970s, yet the connection between Karamū High School and its former students remains.
Hastings’ first co-ed school will host two days of events on September 6 and 7 for anyone who attended in the 70s.
After the success of the 2022 foundation event, which celebrated its foundation year, 1962, and the following decade, the 1960s, June Clark, a long-serving teacher and former deputy principal, said the school wanted to welcome the second decade of students back.
Following a similar format as the 60s celebration, the 70s event will include a mix and mingle session held on the Friday, off-site, and a morning of events held at the school on Saturday, followed by a dinner off-site in the evening.
“It gives former students an opportunity to reconnect with the school and their peers, share memories and see what’s changed, but it is also very beneficial for current students,” Clark said.