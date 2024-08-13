Harry Bain of Napier Boys High School takes on the 12.8km Peak Trail Blazer at the last event in 2022. Photo / Ankh Photography
Entries are now open for the returning Hawke’s Bay Peak Trail Blazer, and the organisers hope for a large turnout at the 12.8km and 3.5km trail run and walk over Te Mata Park and through Tainui Reserve.
The annual event is set to go ahead in November this year after it was cancelled in 2023 due to Cyclone Gabrielle.
Now in its 13th year, the event started as a fundraising event and passion project by Havelock North Primary School parents and attracts around 600 people each year.
Over the years, the event has raised almost $60,000 for community causes and more than $128,000 for important school projects.
This year, the money raised for the school will help to fund an outdoor sports canopy to keep students safe and protected from the elements.
For the first event back after Hawke’s Bay’s cyclone, the Peak Trail Blazer committee have chosen Te Mata Park as its charity partner.
Peak Trail Blazer committee member Brendan Bourke said that after last year’s event was cancelled due to damage to the trails caused by the cyclone, it made sense to choose Te Mata Park as its charity partner.
“The trust worked so hard to restore access for our local community and visitors to the park after the cyclone, and we are grateful we can return to Te Mata Park for the event again this year and for the trust’s ongoing efforts to enhance and protect this taonga for generations to come,” said Bourke.
Te Mata Park manager Sarah Austin-Smith said, “The trust is grateful for this community support, which allows us to keep tracks maintained and safe for runners, walkers, and mountain bikers and support native restoration efforts in the park.”
The Peak Trail Blazer event is firmly on the running calendar, attracting top athletes, but it is also focused on catering to all ages and fitness levels.
”We’ve got something for everyone. You can run or walk both the long course up Te Mata Peak or the 3.5km shorter course through Tainui Reserve, which is a hugely popular option for families and our younger ones,” Bourke said.
Cash prizes on offer include King and Queen of the Peak, which is awarded to the fastest male and female to complete the 12.8km course.
The second and third fastest male and female, the fastest male and woman over 66, the fastest male and female aged 11-17, and the fastest male and female walker will also receive prizes.
The committee is introducing new categories this year, including a corporate team category and three categories for school students aged between 11 to 18 years to encourage local businesses and young people to complete the Te Mata Park trail.
The Peak Trail Blazer will be held on Sunday, November 17. For full details and to enter, visit: peaktrailblazer.co.nz