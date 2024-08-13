Competitors take on the Peak in 2022. Photo / Ankh Photography

For the first event back after Hawke’s Bay’s cyclone, the Peak Trail Blazer committee have chosen Te Mata Park as its charity partner.

Peak Trail Blazer committee member Brendan Bourke said that after last year’s event was cancelled due to damage to the trails caused by the cyclone, it made sense to choose Te Mata Park as its charity partner.

“The trust worked so hard to restore access for our local community and visitors to the park after the cyclone, and we are grateful we can return to Te Mata Park for the event again this year and for the trust’s ongoing efforts to enhance and protect this taonga for generations to come,” said Bourke.

Te Mata Park manager Sarah Austin-Smith said, “The trust is grateful for this community support, which allows us to keep tracks maintained and safe for runners, walkers, and mountain bikers and support native restoration efforts in the park.”

Sophie and Hugo Wedd head toward the finish line at the 2022 Hawke’s Bay Peak Trail Blazer. Photo / Ankh Photography

The Peak Trail Blazer event is firmly on the running calendar, attracting top athletes, but it is also focused on catering to all ages and fitness levels.

”We’ve got something for everyone. You can run or walk both the long course up Te Mata Peak or the 3.5km shorter course through Tainui Reserve, which is a hugely popular option for families and our younger ones,” Bourke said.

Cash prizes on offer include King and Queen of the Peak, which is awarded to the fastest male and female to complete the 12.8km course.

The second and third fastest male and female, the fastest male and woman over 66, the fastest male and female aged 11-17, and the fastest male and female walker will also receive prizes.

The committee is introducing new categories this year, including a corporate team category and three categories for school students aged between 11 to 18 years to encourage local businesses and young people to complete the Te Mata Park trail.

The Peak Trail Blazer will be held on Sunday, November 17. For full details and to enter, visit: peaktrailblazer.co.nz