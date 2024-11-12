Hawke’s Bay councils have largely completed their buyouts of homes destroyed during Cyclone Gabrielle.
More than 300 properties across Hastings and Napier were deemed Category 3 after the cyclone, meaning it was no longer safe for anyone to live there.
Of those, 167 were eligible to be bought out – 153 in Hastings and 14 in Napier – with councils and the Government agreeing to go halves on the cost.
In October last year, the councils established a voluntary buy-out office to facilitate either the purchase of those properties, or the offer of relocation grants enabling owners to keep the land but live elsewhere.