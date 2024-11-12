Advertisement
Hawke’s Bay Councils say buyouts of homes destroyed during Cyclone Gabrielle almost completed

RNZ
By RNZ

Hawke’s Bay councils have largely completed their buyouts of homes destroyed during Cyclone Gabrielle.

More than 300 properties across Hastings and Napier were deemed Category 3 after the cyclone, meaning it was no longer safe for anyone to live there.

Of those, 167 were eligible to be bought out – 153 in Hastings and 14 in Napier – with councils and the Government agreeing to go halves on the cost.

In October last year, the councils established a voluntary buy-out office to facilitate either the purchase of those properties, or the offer of relocation grants enabling owners to keep the land but live elsewhere.

The process was largely complete, with only four offers left to be made, and the buy-out office would be closing, the councils said on Tuesday.

Damage after Cyclone Gabrielle.
Damage after Cyclone Gabrielle.

So far, 24 properties were bought out, and owners of the other properties accepted relocation grants.

Hastings District Council recovery manager Gus Charteris said the job was done on time and within budget – about $100 million, split between the Government and the council.

“We are very proud of what’s been achieved by this office to help property owners get through this difficult process and gain some certainty about their future,” he said.

Dwellings purchased through the process were being relocated or demolished, which would be completed by the end of the year, he said.

The councils aimed to maximise the productive use of the land and reduce the cost of the programme to ratepayers by selling properties.

Five properties and some dwellings had been sold or were awaiting settlement, while the sale of others were being negotiated and some were about to be put on the market.

“Initially interest is being sought from neighbours of these properties where productive activity is already taking place,” the councils said.

In those cases, the council and prospective buyer would agree a fair market price, guided by independent valuations.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it had been an extremely challenging time for those who lost their homes.

“For those who took part in the voluntary buy-out process, we hope the outcome allows them to move on with their lives, and we appreciate their patience in working with our team.”

Reaching the the end of the process marked an important step in strengthening the region’s resilience, Napier mayor Kirsten Wise said.

“While community safety remains at the heart of these efforts, we also recognise the difficult journey that has been experienced by those directly impacted”.

-RNZ

