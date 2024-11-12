The process was largely complete, with only four offers left to be made, and the buy-out office would be closing, the councils said on Tuesday.

Damage after Cyclone Gabrielle.

So far, 24 properties were bought out, and owners of the other properties accepted relocation grants.

Hastings District Council recovery manager Gus Charteris said the job was done on time and within budget – about $100 million, split between the Government and the council.

“We are very proud of what’s been achieved by this office to help property owners get through this difficult process and gain some certainty about their future,” he said.

Dwellings purchased through the process were being relocated or demolished, which would be completed by the end of the year, he said.

The councils aimed to maximise the productive use of the land and reduce the cost of the programme to ratepayers by selling properties.

Five properties and some dwellings had been sold or were awaiting settlement, while the sale of others were being negotiated and some were about to be put on the market.

“Initially interest is being sought from neighbours of these properties where productive activity is already taking place,” the councils said.

In those cases, the council and prospective buyer would agree a fair market price, guided by independent valuations.

Hastings mayor Sandra Hazlehurst said it had been an extremely challenging time for those who lost their homes.

“For those who took part in the voluntary buy-out process, we hope the outcome allows them to move on with their lives, and we appreciate their patience in working with our team.”

Reaching the the end of the process marked an important step in strengthening the region’s resilience, Napier mayor Kirsten Wise said.

“While community safety remains at the heart of these efforts, we also recognise the difficult journey that has been experienced by those directly impacted”.

