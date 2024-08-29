Getting ready to retire or already retired?

Getting ready to retire or already retired? Don’t know what’s out there for an older family member?

The Active Ageing expo has been planned for older persons and their families who at times struggle with not knowing “what’s out there for seniors”.

The aim is to bring together under one roof service providers, organisations, and clubs from around Hawke’s Bay to present a wide array of interesting and informative displays representing all facets of today’s lifestyles for older people.

The event, hosted by Age Concern Hawke’s Bay with the support of the Heretaunga Hastings District Council, will be a one-stop information expo for seniors with more than 30 businesses, clubs and organisations ranging from health and disability, budgeting, home support, fitness and leisure, and a lot of other great services and providers.

The Free Active Ageing Expo in conjunction with International Day of the Older Persons Celebration on September 25 at the Havelock North Function Centre from 10am-1pm.