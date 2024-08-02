HNHS principal Joel Wilton explained the name Te Wāhanga Ono Rau intentionally connects this building to the rest of the school.

The parents of the ORS students strongly believed that the name reflected the integration of the students into the fabric of the school, not separation or segregation.

Much like the name, the position of the new 600 block is also intentional. Wilton said along with the new Barham Common performing arts area, the 600 block is the hub of Havelock North High School.

“It is already wonderful to see students from all over the school congregating on the new tiered seating at break times,” he said.

The new block provides two specialist teaching spaces, staff work areas, breakout spaces, a kitchen, laundry specialist bathrooms and a landscaped outdoor area.

Wilton said, “This building is the product of at least five years of hard work and negotiation.

“I am incredibly grateful to our parent community, which has worked alongside us to ensure that our students got what they deserved.”

Te Wāhanga Ono Rau is a state-of-the-art building that the school believes the community can be proud of for another 34 years.

The new 600 block was officially blessed by kaumātua Jerry Hapuku on July 22 and officially opened on July 26.



