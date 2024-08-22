Pip Davies in her garden, in front of the Pacific Ocean at Haumoana. Photo / Tom Kitchin
Haumoana artist Pip Davies sits down with Te Whare Toi o Heretaunga Hastings Art Gallery kairuruku whakatairanga marketing co-ordinator Tom Kitchin to explain how the world outside her front window shapes her paintings.
Pip Davies sits on a couch in her Haumoana lounge, looking out at the colourful garden in front of her home – with a glimpse of Cape Kidnappers through the trees.
The sun is streaming through the sky. As we take pauses for thought through our conversation, you can hear the waves crash up to the shoreline, right across the road from Davies’ home.
Davies’ work The Ceremony in the Air, a network of 23 acrylic paintings on fabric, is on display at Te Whare Toi o Heretaunga—Hastings Art Gallery.
She created the paintings in her front room, where she looked out at the wide, panoramic view of the Pacific Ocean.
She points out a dirty-looking, green agave plant in her garden. As she describes it, it is green with a “blush of grey” over it.
“There’s a range of colours called glaucous – appearing to have a mist over it – plants do this as a response to a coastal environment,” she says.
“A lot of the colours I use have that grey element to them – you can use grey as a mixture, and it softens things as if you were short-sighted – like I am. If there were an influence, then it would be of that sort of colour palette.”
“The waves coming in would have that same sort of sense that something could happen that could disrupt your pattern… it’s like looking out at the waves and going, they’re all very similar, but you can’t predict them.”
Davies’ The Ceremony in the Air, including the patterns and colours she uses, is at Hastings Art Gallery until October 5.