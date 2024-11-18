Hastings hairdresser says placing third almost better than being first at national awards

Natasha (Tash) Bird places third in the NZHA Editorial Collection category at the New Zealand Hairdressing Creative Awards.

Out of 400 entries nationwide, Bird said it already felt amazing to be recognised among some of the industry greats in the finals, and was surprised to place third in the NZHA Editorial Collection.

Enamoured with everything going on and catching up with others around her, the Hastings hairdresser almost completely missed that she had placed third in her category.

“It was one of those moments where the collections were also were really, really good and it was the last of the creative awards for the night, so I had looked away for a moment and was having a conversation with the girls and then almost missed the announcement.”

Once Bird had realised it was hair editorial collection in third place, she was thrilled.

“For me it was as exciting as winning because the work that was there [in the category] was so good, I think I was probably more excited than some of the people that won.”

Bird added, “It was such a strong category, so it was amazing. We were celebrating as they announced the person who was actually winning the category.”

Those entering the NZHA Editorial Collection category had to submit a collection of three images that should tell a story using hair styling.

Each image in the collection had to look magazine cover-worthy while having an element that pieces the images together and shows they work together.

Bird explained she enters most years, but it had been a “little while” since she had been a finalist; however, everything came together really well.

“It is a team thing I suppose, in a way, without the right photographer and the right makeup, artist, and also having a great team where we all know, support and cheer each other on.

“I think that that definitely makes a difference,” Bird said.

The Hastings hairdresser is a big advocate of “just putting yourself out there” and believes you’ve lost nothing at all by giving it a go and you gain experience.

“It’s great when you get somewhere, but actually putting yourself out there is pretty spectacular as well,” she said.

Maddisyn Jeffares became the editor of the Hawke’s Bay community papers Hastings Leader and Napier Courier in 2023 after writing at the Hastings Leader for almost a year. She has been a reporter with NZME for almost three years and has a strong focus on what’s going on in communities, good and bad, big and small. Email news tips to her at: maddisyn.jeffares@nzme.co.nz