Hastings hairdresser says placing third almost better than being first at national awards

Unique Hamilton (left), Natasha (Tash) Bird and Mya Wallace, of Mphosis Hair Studio, at the New Zealand Hairdressing Creative Awards.
Hastings Mphosis Hair Studio owner-executive director Natasha (Tash) Bird says she was thrilled to place third in one of her categories at the New Zealand Hairdressing Creative Awards.
Bird, along with two other Mphosis stylists, Mya Wallace and Unique Hamilton, who was also a finalist, attended the event at the new Te Pae Christchurch Convention Centre in November.
The night was full of meeting, greeting, eating and a few drinks of bubbly and more than 250 hairdressers and barbers were in attendance, and Bird said the trio enjoyed soaking up all of it.
“There were a whole bunch of hairdressers in full glam, really dressed up, with a few in ball gowns, and then you also have the barbers who were dressed in jeans and T-shirts, so it’s quite a contrast,” Bird said.
“There was a big three-course meal during the awards evening as well, so it was all pretty spectacular.”
Out of 400 entries nationwide, Bird said it already felt amazing to be recognised among some of the industry greats in the finals, and was surprised to place third in the NZHA Editorial Collection.
Enamoured with everything going on and catching up with others around her, the Hastings hairdresser almost completely missed that she had placed third in her category.
“It was one of those moments where the collections were also were really, really good and it was the last of the creative awards for the night, so I had looked away for a moment and was having a conversation with the girls and then almost missed the announcement.”
Maddisyn Jeffares became the editor of the Hawke’s Bay community papers Hastings Leader and Napier Courier in 2023 after writing at the Hastings Leader for almost a year. She has been a reporter with NZME for almost three years and has a strong focus on what’s going on in communities, good and bad, big and small. Email news tips to her at: maddisyn.jeffares@nzme.co.nz