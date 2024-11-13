Exhibitions coordinator Mark Anderson at Te Whare Toi o Heretaunga Hastings Art Gallery. Photo / Ebony Holt

Initially exhibited at Pātaka Art + Museum in Porirua earlier this year, the artworks that made up that exhibition were redistributed back to private collections and institutions at the end.

Obtaining the leads on their whereabouts was not altogether too difficult, (this was especially helped by generous assistance from Kara’s art dealer Laree Payne), but I felt like I had my work cut out for me in navigating a series of lender requests that ran the length of the motu.

The biggest obstacle, it seemed, was convincing private owners of Kara’s work, who had possibly just become used to the idea of having their beloved artwork back in their homes and lives, to lend their work out again for another four-month-long exhibition.

Once consent was granted, it was then up to me to make an itinerary for a road trip to gather them and bring them safely to Heretaunga.

Although many lenders wish to remain anonymous when credited on wall labels, there is often an unacknowledged and enormous amount of generosity that goes into lending a privately owned work to a public institution such as ours.

Having the work publicly seen and redistributed into public discourse is undoubtedly beneficial for the artist, owner, and dealer gallery alike, but we as a culture also benefit from having the work recontextualised by a curator that sees value in what the works have to say to an audience and a community in the broader contemporary dialogue of life within Aotearoa.

Assembling this body of work together to form a cohesive whole is only one part of the many-tiered process in presenting an exhibition such as Kara’s.

Through the logistics, negotiations, and email trails of coordinating such a show, it is of daily importance to me that I remind myself that I am not merely dealing with things – that I am in a way a kaitiaki, stewarding and caring for taonga which possess a living and breathing kaupapa that can help us navigate our way forward through troubled times.

This is especially embodied in the artworks of In Good Relation, which sparkle and enlighten with the concept of iraira (to shine) and the energy and mauri (essence) of all things.

In Good Relation: Maioha Kara

Whiringa-ā-rangi 23, 2024 – Poutū-te-rangi 29, 2025

November 23, 2024 – March 29, 2025