To Sukhdeep, being Punjabi is about embracing a rich cultural heritage that spans regions in India and Pakistan, mainly in the state of Punjab.

“It (being Punjabi) involves a deep connection to the Punjabi language, traditions, music, and a vibrant way of life.”

The event organiser is excited to share his culture with the broader community.

Punjabis are known for their hospitality, resilience, and a strong sense of community; everyone from all different cultural groups are welcome to attend.

All events during the language celebration week are free.

Hastings Library will host several activities, including a November 1 launch, three henna sessions (each lasting two hours), storytime, and a masterpiece craft centre.

Napier Library will celebrate Punjabi Language Week on November 8 at Taradale Library from 6pm to 8pm.

More information on library based events can be found at Punjabi Language Week | Hastings District Libraries.

Wrapping up celebrations, the main Punjabi Language Week event will take place on November 17 at Toitoi from 2pm to 5pm.

Napier and Hastings mayors, the Tukituki MP, police representatives, the Ministry of Ethnic Communities, and Ministry of Social Development have accepted invitations to attend and speak.

“We anticipate a large turnout from the Punjabi and wider community as last year the celebration had more than 450 people attended, and we are expecting more than 600 this year,” Sukhdeep said.

The event will feature authentic Punjabi cultural performances, including dances, poem readings, and a Punjabi prayer by children to kick off the festivities.

“It can be challenging to see kids not getting enough opportunities to connect with their culture, heritage, and language,” Sukhdeep said.

“Events like Punjabi Language Week play a vital role in addressing these barriers.”

For potential attendees who are hesitant as it’s not their culture, the organiser said, “Don’t be nervous; you don’t need any prior connection to Punjabi culture to join in the fun”.

The event is designed to be enjoyable and educational for everyone, regardless of their background. Last year, the celebrations had participants from various backgrounds, including school students and people from different cultures.

“It’s a welcoming environment where you can meet new people, learn something new, and feel part of a community that values inclusivity and respect,” Sukhdeep said.

Akaal Riders NZ and Singh Sports and Cultural Club Inc. have organised Hawke’s Bay’s Punjabi Language Week celebrations, and the cohort hopes the community will continue holding this event every year.

Maddisyn Jeffares became the editor of the Hawke’s Bay community papers Hastings Leader and Napier Courier in 2023 after writing at the Hastings Leader for almost a year. She has been a reporter with NZME for almost three years and has a strong focus on what’s going on in communities, good and bad, big and small. Email news tips to her at: maddisyn.jeffares@nzme.co.nz







