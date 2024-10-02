The grand final of the challenge saw the group come together to pull one of the NZ Army’s Unimog trucks down Henderson Road and past the school.

One of the Flaxmere College students involved in this year’s Te Vaka Maia programme explained that being part of the programme has allowed them to become more confident and more able to voice their thoughts and opinions.

The student said, “I feel more confident knowing I completed the longest day and how utilising teamwork has positively affected my fitness, mentality, and mental well-being.”

Flaxmere College's Te Vaka Maia Longest Day Challenge.

After completing The Longest Day, one of the students said they used teamwork to the fullest extent and kept pushing.

“I learnt more about myself within the eight weeks and longest day and what my strengths and weaknesses are in terms of fitness.

“I felt a huge sense of achievement when we had finished the longest day and I miss the programme now it has finished.”

Completing The Longest Day involved a few tears, blisters, and sore muscles, but those who attended and took part said that there was a “massive” sense of achievement and pride.

A Flaxmere College student told Hastings Leader that they “feel more active and have a positive mindset about their goals and school. I’ve improved my mental health immensely”.

