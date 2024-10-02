Once again, Flaxmere College students have smashed the final challenge in the Te Vaka Maia (formerly known as Cactus) 2024 programme.
For the past eight weeks, 26 students from the college, along with school staff and police, have been getting to school at 6.30 am three times a week to run, carry heavy loads, and take part in circuit training.
All the early mornings and physical training have been in the lead-up for the final challenge of the 2024 Te Vaka Maia programme known as The Longest Day.
Starting at 5.30am, Flaxmeres Longest Day included a 30km run, during which students had to take part in loads such as tyres, poles, and jerry cans.