“You’re getting this idea of emotional intimacy by getting physically intimate with someone else … it’s like you’re consuming something, but you’re not actually getting anything of value.”
Many of the artworks appropriate well-known religious paintings, such as Leonardo da Vinci’s The Last Supper and Caravaggio’s The Beheading of Saint John the Baptist. Jeremy paints himself as the main figure.
“Taking art history in Year 13, I was very much influenced by ideas of humanism and taking inspiration from the Renaissance era,” Jeremy says.
“It was very interesting compositionally and I always knew that I wanted to be painting myself as little self-portraits, even though none of them really looked like it!”
Looking closely at the painting, I’m struck by Jeremy’s attention to detail – the single head hairs, the pieces of grass and veins on hearts, for instance, and the use of colour, from the stark black and white in one corner to the layered, murky, sunrise-tainted skies in the other.
But it’s fair to say it’s not the most traditional and safe mix of paintings – and Jeremy says the reaction’s been somewhat challenging.
“It is a pretty macabre portfolio and weird, so very much the general reaction is a bit like ‘what the hell’”.
I’m also interested to hear how much Te Whare Toi o Heretaunga has influenced Jeremy’s journey into art.
Jeremy grew up in Hastings. His parents, Ryan and Megan, often brought their son to our gallery for school holiday programmes and exhibitions.
“I remember a couple that were very interesting … the white Lego installation [Olafur Eliasson’s 2016 exhibition The Cubic Structural Evolution Project] that was very fun,” Jeremy says.