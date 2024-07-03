Advertisement
Big turnout for Bunnings motor neurone disease nationwide fundraiser

Maddisyn Jeffares
By
2 mins to read
Staff at the Hastings Bunnings sausage sizzle for the motor neurone disease fundraiser.

Bunnings stores nationwide put the classic Bunnings sausage sizzle to good use, raising more than $33,500 for Motor Neurone Disease New Zealand (MND NZ).

Hastings Bunnings was one of those stores that turned on its barbecue and set up shop, with the money from every sausage purchased going directly to MND.

The funds raised across the country will directly benefit MND NZ, providing vital support for those impacted by MND, making every contribution significant.

A Bunnings spokeswoman said the fundraiser “had a really great turnout from the local community who showed their support for MND NZ and donated at our Bunnings barbecue fundraiser.”

People and their loved ones battling motor neurone disease face considerable challenges and suffering in their everyday lives and for Bunnings, the spokeswoman said, “many of our team members and customers experiencing first-hand the impacts of this brutal disease”.

She added, “our team members always embrace the opportunity to get behind the barbecue and help with raising funds.

“We are pleased to support MND NZ who are doing an incredible job helping New Zealanders impacted by MND.”

As a charity, MND NZ focuses on improving the quality of life, funding research and campaigning for people affected by motor neurone disease in New Zealand.

If you missed the Bunnings barbecue and want to support or donate to the MND NZ charity, you can do so through Motor Neurone Disease New Zealand’s donation page on their website.




