Staff at the Hastings Bunnings sausage sizzle for the motor neurone disease fundraiser.

Bunnings stores nationwide put the classic Bunnings sausage sizzle to good use, raising more than $33,500 for Motor Neurone Disease New Zealand (MND NZ).

Hastings Bunnings was one of those stores that turned on its barbecue and set up shop, with the money from every sausage purchased going directly to MND.

The funds raised across the country will directly benefit MND NZ, providing vital support for those impacted by MND, making every contribution significant.

A Bunnings spokeswoman said the fundraiser “had a really great turnout from the local community who showed their support for MND NZ and donated at our Bunnings barbecue fundraiser.”

People and their loved ones battling motor neurone disease face considerable challenges and suffering in their everyday lives and for Bunnings, the spokeswoman said, “many of our team members and customers experiencing first-hand the impacts of this brutal disease”.