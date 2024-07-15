Michaela Horsefield is the newest Hawke's Bay Rescue Helicopter trust crew member. Photo / Paul Taylor
Going from the Air Force to the Hawke’s Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust’s crew, 25-year-old Michaela Horsefield thinks she has found her for-life job.
Horsefield said she always wanted to work in healthcare. After finishing high school, she went to university to study physiotherapy and got good grades. By the end of her first year, she realised it was just what she wanted.
At 20, after a year of study, joining the Air Force wasn’t what she had always planned. However, Horsefield said she knew she wanted to do search and rescue work and become a medic.
With family friends in the Air Force, she said the decision was a no-brainer.
After five years in the Air Force, Horsefield decided to return home to the Bay where she was born and raised.
“Being in the Air Force gave me an appreciation for aviation, and by coming here [to the trust’s crew] I get the best of both.
“I get to do the aviation side as well as still helping out medically. It’s really the best, and it’s got everything.”
As the newest member of the Hawke’s Bay rescue team, Horsefield has been training and accompanied by her instructor since the start of April. Since the start of July, she has completed all her basic crew day checks, a few night checks and can work day shifts without an instructor.
“I think that has been a real big eye-opener for me. Being here and having people come in, you know, like you’ve really helped and saved lives, which is nice.
“I think that’s probably my favourite part of the job.”
For Horsefield, she sees herself at Hawke’s Bay Rescue Helicopter Trust for a long time to come. “Sometimes in the military, they say you’re a full lifer; I think I’m a full lifer here until I can’t.
“I knew I’d love it. But I didn’t realise how much I would actually enjoy waking up and going to work; no day is the same, and you always, you know, pushing, you know, pushing yourself and learning new things.”
Horsefield is proud to be a female in such work. She said she would love to encourage young women to look into aviation and search-and-rescue jobs.
“In aviation, they say it’s a male-dominated field, but they look after us so much, and I think we do well in this multi-skilled job.“
