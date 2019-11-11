There was more than one Twenty20 cricket match involving Black Caps in Hawke's Bay on Friday.

As well as the international T20 match at McLean Park in Napier, a T20 featuring former Black Caps Hamish Marshall and Grant Elliott was played at Clifton Cricket Club.

The match was held to relaunch Radio Hauraki in Hawke's Bay. The NZME-owned station is now broadcasting on 96.7fm in the Bay.

An ACC (Alternative Commentary Collective) XI captained by Radio Hauraki breakfast host Jeremy Wells squared off against the Dulux NZ XI captained by Hadley Vaughan (the national sales and marketing manager for Dulux NZ).

The Dulux NZ XI won a "bowl off" 2-1 to take out the special match.

The Dulux XI, which Elliott played for, was selected from Dulux Trade Painters around New Zealand.

The ACC side was made up of ACC commentators (including Leigh Hart and Jason Hoyte), Radio Hauraki announcers (including Wells and breakfast co-host Matt Heath), winners of an on-air Hauraki radio competition and ex-Black Cap Marshall.

Like the final Black Caps v England match in Auckland on Saturday, the match was a draw.

Craggy Range chief executive Michael Wilding presents one of the post-match awards.

After 20 overs, each team had scored 158. A "bowl off" saw each team bowled at a set of stumps with Dulux NZ triumphing, hitting the stumps twice to ACC's one.

The day also included Dulux NZ invited clients and was watched by a crowd of about 100, chosen from a national in-store promotion.

Alternative Commentary Collective commentator Leigh Hart has a quiet moment on the sideline.

The winners from a Dulux trade promotion were also treated to an amazing Hawke's Bay experience on Saturday, with a long lunch and quality wine selections at Craggy Range, golf at Cape Kidnappers Golf Course and a tour of some of Hawke's Bay's finest craft beer and cider producers.

