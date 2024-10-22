Ruataniwha St in the centre of Waipukurau.

An unplanned power outage has affected homes and businesses in the central area of Waipukurau this morning.

Areas affected include Ruataniwha St, Kitchener St, South Service Lane, Bedford Terrace and Pōrangahau Rd.

The outage occurred at 10.11am and was immediately investigated by CHB lines company Centralines, who said the cause and duration of the outage was unknown, but power was partially restored to some areas by 11am.

Some main street businesses remained open, taking cash payments, while others have closed for the duration of the outage.



