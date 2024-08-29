These grants are available for projects at the local, provincial, and international levels.

Club president David Tilyard said: “Rotary encourages individuals, groups, and organisations to apply through our club’s website. Our goal is to empower and assist those who are making a positive impact in our community.

“Whether you represent a youth sports team, are participating in a cultural event, initiating a community project, or enhancing youth leadership and skills, we want to hear from you. We undertake a rigorous assessment process to ensure each application meets our aims and will benefit the community or the individual.”

In addition to these grants, Rotary has provided financial support locally to residents affected by Cyclone Gabrielle, distributing $20,000 from the club’s own funds, along with donations and grants from other NZ Rotary clubs.

Gabriel Rodrigues, who went to the World Championships of Performing Arts in Los Angeles with help from the Waipukurau Rotary Club.

“We were very proud to be able to help,” Tilyard said.

“These grants are made possible thanks to the generous support we receive from our fundraising efforts.”

To apply, please visit the Waipukurau Rotary website and provide detailed information about your project or activity, including the overall cost and funding requirements.

Central Hawke’s Bay’s Lachie Kirk defying gravity in international competition, as part of the NZ Trampoline Team in Portugal.

“Rotary is eager to support endeavours that align with our mission of community service and development, with a particular focus on youth,” says Tilyard.

“Join us in making a difference. Together, we can achieve great things and continue to build a vibrant and thriving community.”

For more information and to apply, please visit www.waipukuraurotary.com.

Recent grants from the Waipukurau Rotary Club include: NZ Nationals Gymnastics & Trampoline - 2 years, U/18 Nationals Girls Hockey - 2 year, Youth Squash Nationals, Youth Premier Touch Tournament, Interprovincial Volleyball, Worlds Trampoline, U/14 NZ Rugby team to Bangkok, Highland Dancing Nationals to Scotland, Young Employee of the Year (Annual Event), Rotary Youth Driver Awareness Programme, Championship of Performing Arts, mountain bike skills training, students’ sports gear, scanner equipment, Youth Dance Competition Nationals, World Rugby Tournament, Peter Blake Environment Leadership Programme, Spirit of Adventure, Japan Youth Exchange, Violence Free CHB, Science Hands On, high jump equipment, World Age Group Triathlon, Cyclone Gabrielle; $20,000 to CHB community.