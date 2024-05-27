In rehearsal - Little Shop of Horrors, coming to a CHB Municipal Theatre near you!

The Waipawa M&D welcomes back LJ Easter as director of their next major musical production: Little Shop of Horrors, opening June 19 at the CHB Municipal Theatre. LJ’s last show major show with the club was Phantom of the Opera in 2018.

She is delighted to be back working alongside Alex Walker, musical director - their last show together was 10 years ago with the 2014 New Zealand premiere of Next to Normal in Waipawa. It was a beautiful collision then and this current production is set to entertain, impress and totally wow the CHB community.

Little Shop of Horrors is a bizarre and deliciously twisted gem of a show. It is a bleak, blood-drenched story, disguised in a darkly comedic and irreverent musical.

It’s a perfect mid-winter show for CHB’s adult audiences who will, no doubt, leave humming one of the unforgettable tunes.

The storytelling in this show is paramount and we are blessed to have such a stellar cast to bring this story alive - all the Fletchers; Jon, Keshia and Soleil, Elijah Graham and Shaun Newell from Dannevirke, Danny Priestley, Dean Alsop, Victoria Logan - all locals, and Mahinārangi Lawrence from Flaxmere.

Regulars to M&D shows will know most of these names- they are all immensely talented individuals, coming together to form an incredibly strong cast. The wonderfully talented Jonathan Easter is designing both the set and “man-eating plants” - you may remember his Phantom of the Opera set design. He is working his creative magic once again for Waipawa M&D with his set design for Little Shop of Horrors. Always a fun part of any production, creating and building the set requires a fabulous team and countless hours in the workshop and their exotic botanical creations will definitely enhance this show. Little Shop of Horrors bundles comedy, drama, and horror into a beautiful package. Come along and enjoy this intriguing story - one of the must-see musicals of all time, right here on your doorstep. Don’t miss it! Tickets are on sale now through Eventfinda.



