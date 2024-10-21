“The goal and vision for the iwi is to provide housing for the whānau within the Kahungunu rohe. This is our first opportunity to really showcase what we can achieve and we’re pretty proud with what we’re able to do” iwi housing manager Steve Gordon said.

Gordon acknowledged Tamatea Taiwhenua, the CHB District Council, the community and especially the people of Ōtāne for turning up to the ceremony.

“The housing we are bringing to this community is what we’re going to be doing in other communities within the Central Hawkes Bay District”.

The ceremony included the turning of the soil by neighbour and long-time family resident Angela Bellamy.

Central Hawke’s Bay Deputy Mayor Kelly Annand said it was “wonderful to be a part of this opportunity for Central Hawke’s Bay” and she acknowledged the iwi for the work to come.

Development will begin in November on the 20 architecturally designed modern 3-4 bedroom homes with open plan living designs and indoor-outdoor flow.

“This is not social housing and we want people to use this as a footstep up the ladder to have an affordable rental home, and then progress up to home ownership at some stage, whether it’s with us or some others, we’ll leave that up to them” Gordon said.

“The whānau of Tamatea Taiwhenua are really excited, especially with working alongside our whanaunga at Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc”, Tamatea Taiwhenua chairwoman Jenny Nelson-Smith said.

“This is about whānau, this is not about a house, this is about a family home and that’s the really big difference.

“We’re very excited at the prospect of our whānau having their own home and, as Steve said, we will do whatever we can to uplift and support them into home ownership, or to just stay here in Central Hawke’s Bay, because it’s a God-given beautiful spot”.

For more information about Kahungunu Housing, email housing@kahungunu.iwi.nz