Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Incorporated, dignitaries and members of the Ōtāne community celebrated the start of the new project.
Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc has announced it is building 20 homes in Ōtāne, Central Hawke’s Bay, as part of the Whai Kainga Whai Oranga housing initiative to provide healthy, affordable rental homes for iwi whānau.
The project is expected to build 20 homes on Russell Street, Ōtāne, by next May.
Ōtāne residents were last week invited to mark the occasion, as Kaumātua Ngahiwi Tomoana dedicated the turning of the soil by first reciting the whakapapa of the people of the land, followed by a karakia to offer gratitude for the whenua on which the houses will be built.
The ceremony included the turning of the soil by neighbour and long-time family resident Angela Bellamy. The turning of the soil was symbolic, bringing a fresh start and a new beginning for whānau who will take up the new housing.
Residents shared comments about how the home would bring in more people for their schools and community.
“The goal and vision for the iwi is to provide housing for the whānau within the Kahungunu rohe. This is our first opportunity to really showcase what we can achieve and we’re pretty proud with what we’re able to do” iwi housing manager Steve Gordon said.
Gordon acknowledged Tamatea Taiwhenua, the CHB District Council, the community and especially the people of Ōtāne for turning up to the ceremony.
“The housing we are bringing to this community is what we’re going to be doing in other communities within the Central Hawkes Bay District”.
Central Hawke’s Bay Deputy Mayor Kelly Annand said it was “wonderful to be a part of this opportunity for Central Hawke’s Bay” and she acknowledged the iwi for the work to come.
Development will begin in November on the 20 architecturally designed modern 3-4 bedroom homes with open plan living designs and indoor-outdoor flow.
“This is not social housing and we want people to use this as a footstep up the ladder to have an affordable rental home, and then progress up to home ownership at some stage, whether it’s with us or some others, we’ll leave that up to them” Gordon said.
“The whānau of Tamatea Taiwhenua are really excited, especially with working alongside our whanaunga at Ngāti Kahungunu Iwi Inc”, Tamatea Taiwhenua chairwoman Jenny Nelson-Smith said.
“This is about whānau, this is not about a house, this is about a family home and that’s the really big difference.
“We’re very excited at the prospect of our whānau having their own home and, as Steve said, we will do whatever we can to uplift and support them into home ownership, or to just stay here in Central Hawke’s Bay, because it’s a God-given beautiful spot”.
There were stalls, vintage car displays and good old-fashioned games on the Museum Reserve at last weekend's Ongaonga Bazaar - part of Central Hawke's Bay's Spring Fling events.
Free access to the museum and Coles Factory was a big drawcard on the day, which included a pop-up art gallery, a British and European car display, live music and a funky train-ride for this children.
All profits from the day will go towards the ongoing maintenance of the Ongaonga Museum and historic Coles Factory.
The CHB Mail was there to capture the action.