Walker Road Waipawa, after Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo/Warren Buckland

Hawke’s Bay Regional Council (HBRC) has completed work improving the resilience of the Walker Rd stopbank in Waipawa and preventing further erosion along the nearby river edge.

Cyclone Gabrielle in February 2023 caused very high river flows in the Upper Tukituki River, which resulted in the Waipawa River breaking its banks and the stopbank upstream of Walker Road being breached. The river edge also experienced severe erosion.

Destruction near Walker Road, Waipawa, caused by Cyclone Gabrielle. Photo / Mark Mitchell

To help prevent a repeat of this, HBRC has planted willow poles along the river edge which will help stabilise the gravel, edge, and channel of the river.

Additionally, four rows of concrete blocks and five rope-and-rail groynes have been installed along the edge of the Waipawa River. These structures will help dissipate and deflect the energy of the water washing against the river edge, trap debris and sediment, and also help the newly planted willows take hold.