A question-and-answer session with a panel of local farmers will provide attendees with a chance to ask questions and learn from peers experienced in growing poplars on their farms.

“Through this workshop, we are providing local farmers with knowledge to improve their farms while also protecting our waterways”, says Richard Hillson, chairman of Tukituki Land Care.

Colin Stace, from Hawke's Bay Regional Council, will lead sessions on growing and planting poplar poles.

“Erosion is an issue for many farmers across Central Hawke’s Bay, causing significant environmental damage. During Cyclone Gabrielle, we witnessed the immense destruction caused by slips but we also saw that the damage was mitigated on hillsides with well-established, well-managed trees with fast-growing roots that literally held the hillsides together.”

Poplars are a good choice for erosion-prone hill country. They have an extensive, deep root network that prevents mass movement from occurring during large-scale weather events. They also work in shelter belts, reduce damage to watercourses and provide shade and shelter for stock. Their use as drought fodder has also been a saviour for many Hawke’s Bay farmers in the long, dry summers.

Colin Stace, senior catchment adviser at the Hawke’s Bay Regional Council, brings a wealth of knowledge on poplars and will lead the sessions on nursery establishment and management.

“Pole planting is the most effective way we have to get trees established for erosion control in hill country, with minimum disruption to grazing”, says Colin.

“Poles are currently in short supply so we need to make the best use of what is available, and there is potential to grow poles on farm to support planting needs in the longer term”.

Takapau farmer and poplar enthusiast Claire McCormick will join a panel of local farmers to share their insights.

“Starting a poplar nursery really is something that any farmer could give a go,” says Claire. She and her husband, Ross, have seen firsthand the positive impact of established trees on hillside erosion following the devastation caused by Cyclone Gabrielle.

“Where trees planted a few years earlier stand alongside more recently planted trees, you can really see the difference they have made,” says Ross.

Sam Mander, from Agri Intel, will also attend the workshop to discuss the ETS and carbon opportunities for farmers, focusing on poplar and agroforestry. Poplar plantings are eligible to enter the ETS under the Exotic Hardwood category, provided the area and spacing meet the minimum eligibility requirements, offering additional income opportunities for farmers.

Tukituki Land Care will provide lunch, and there will be prizes up for grabs.

While the workshop is free, registration is required. Anyone interested in attending the workshop can register at www.tukitukilandcare.org/upcomingevents

Date: July 31

Time: Noon-4.30pm

Location: CHB Municipal Theatre, Kenilworth St Waipawa

Timings:

Noon - Registration and working lunch

12.15 pm - Nursery establishment

1.15 pm - Poplar varieties and management

2.15 pm - Carbon credits/ETS

3.20 pm - Afternoon tea

3.30 pm - Panel discussion

4.15pm - Prize draws and close