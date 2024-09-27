Dannevirke’s Viking Choir will join the HB Community Orchestra, CHB Concert Choir and the Napier Gospel Choir for a musical fling in Waipukurau on October 12.

Starting from the idea of a simple get-together between HB Community Orchestra led by Teresa Cuthbert and the Dannevirke’s Viking Choir directed by Lyn Falconer, a musical event has blossomed into a gathering of four musical groups from Hawke’s Bay to Tararua.

Waipukurau, being halfway in between, was chosen as the place to meet and the CHB Concert Choir became involved as did the Napier Gospel Choir led by Ross Browning.

On the morning of Saturday, October 12, the musicians will meet in St Mary’s Hall, Wapukurau, and practise songs to perform together, get to know one another and have fun.

The public concert at 2pm will be a celebration of these four groups coming together, socially and musically. The combined concert will feature items from each choir, the orchestra, the three choirs together and all four groups performing together.

Some of the songs will include audience participation, so why not come along and join in the fun.