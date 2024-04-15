Young Riders follows 10 young equestrians as they compete on the showjumping circuit. The fourth season includes sisters Sam and Kim Carrington, of Takapau. Photo / Young Riders

Sisters Sam and Kim Carrington often joke about being competitive with each other in showjumping, but they’re quietly making names for themselves in the sport.

Sam, 20, and Kim, 18, are both featuring in episodes of the fourth season of Young Riders, made by Greenstone TV, which follows 10 young riders as they compete in the showjumping circuit.

Producer Kate Peacocke says the show has been following the Takapau sisters through their summer showjumping events.

The idea for the show came about while working on another show, after a discussion about showjumping.

Kate says they made the first season, then season two got funding.

“Season three was a little bit different as it focused on eventing, which is showjumping, dressage and cross-country.”

She says nothing was made for about three years due to Covid, and then the floods in Hawke’s Bay last year.

They applied for funding to film the fourth season, bringing in young equestrians from Kerikeri, Auckland, Tamahere, Rotorua, King Country, and four from Hawke’s Bay.

Kate says the sisters were great to work with.

“They’re just really lovely girls, super down to earth and really good riders.”

Kim being filmed with Harry. Photo / Young Riders

Kim says she and Sam were keen to get involved when contacted by the producer.

Both have been riding horses from a young age.

Kim enjoys showjumping. “[It’s] quite a thrill.”

Kim jumping with Harry. Photo / Young Riders

Part of the challenge is in working with the horses.

“Your horses have to well schooled. You also have to teach them to jump and jump well. It’s a bit more of a challenge.

“I think you also have to be really confident in yourself as a rider because if you’re not confident sitting on your horse, then your horse isn’t going to be confident.”

Kim works for the Massie family — Logan Massie is a top equestrian himself — and says it helps having an employer who understands the need for her to take time off for events.

While she considers showjumping to be more of a hobby and isn’t looking to make it her career, she would love to be at the top level of her sport.

Kim says the Young Riders crew came out and did interviews and followed them around the shows.

“It wasn’t too bad. I thought it would be so daunting [but] they were lovely people and I didn’t really notice having them there.”

Sam with Odin. Photo / Young Riders

Sam was in agreement, saying she didn’t really take much notice of the cameras and that she probably cared more about those who came along to watch the showjumping events.

Showjumping and working with “such amazing animals” is cool, she says.

“Showjumping ... is a real black-and-white kind of sport. It’s easy for spectators to follow and understand.

“It can be quite exciting when it comes to good jump-offs.”

Sam works mainly with her mum, Wendy, who co-owns Double J stud with her twin sister Robyn Jacobs.

“I do enjoy it,” she says. “I get to ride some quite nice horses.”

Training horses for showjumping can be a challenge because it takes time to learn what works or doesn’t work with individual horses.

“They’re huge characters once you get to know them. Some horses you get on better with than with others, but when you make it work, it’s a real team effort.”

Sam jumping with Odin. Photo / Young Riders

Sam says she’d like to take her sport to the highest level in New Zealand, although she’d have to build up a team of horses to do so.

The show is available on YouTube: youngriders.tv/G and on TVNZ+ from May 17.

For information on the show go to www.youngriders.tv/G.