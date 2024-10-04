Swim-4-Lives has received a Merit Award at the Recreation Aotearoa Te Whai Oranga Aquatic Innovation Awards.

The Swim-4-Lives Committee was delighted to receive a Merit Award at the Recreation Aotearoa Te Whai Oranga Aquatic Innovation Awards in August held in Wellington.

The award recognises programmes or projects that showcase innovation, community engagement, industry leadership and overall sustainability.

The goal of Swim-4-Lives is to provide 10 swimming lessons for all Central Hawke’s Bay children of primary school age, including lessons on deep water and safe boating.

The programme is mainly based at the Centralines Pool Complex in Waipukurau but also incorporates the Memorial Pool in Waipawa and some school pools.