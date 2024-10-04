Advertisement
Swim-4-Lives programme gains national recognition

CHB Mail
Swim-4-Lives has received a Merit Award at the Recreation Aotearoa Te Whai Oranga Aquatic Innovation Awards.

The Swim-4-Lives Committee was delighted to receive a Merit Award at the Recreation Aotearoa Te Whai Oranga Aquatic Innovation Awards in August held in Wellington.

The award recognises programmes or projects that showcase innovation, community engagement, industry leadership and overall sustainability.

The goal of Swim-4-Lives is to provide 10 swimming lessons for all Central Hawke’s Bay children of primary school age, including lessons on deep water and safe boating.

The programme is mainly based at the Centralines Pool Complex in Waipukurau but also incorporates the Memorial Pool in Waipawa and some school pools.

Swim-4-Lives president Jo Ward said: “The committee has worked hard over the last eight years organising the annual swimathon and applying for funding of about $40,000 a year to provide the program to every CHB Primary School, and to gain recognition for this mahi is awesome”.

The committee would like to thank the community support that they have received over the years for the swimathon and for the ongoing funding from the Eastern and Central Community Trust, the Sport HB Tū Manawa Active Aotearoa Fund and Centralines.

“This award is the acknowledgment of the power of the community to make a difference and we look forward to being able to continue to deliver this program for many years to come.

“Come and join us at next year’s swimathon and support this fantastic program,” says Jo.

