Robyn Wolfsbauer has won the women’s Half Marathon Walk two years in a row and Rachelle Tait has won the women’s 10km Walk three years in a row.

Annie Creagh, winner of the women’s 10km run category with a time of 0:43:28, deserves a special mention as she has seized the record from previous record holder, Caitlin Kirk with a time of 0:45:06 in 2023.

Every participant has their own reason for signing up – Bob Pierce says he’s still enjoying running at 70, with many others using the Hatuma Half Marathon as their first running or walking event.

The effort starting to show as the half-marathoners pound the tarmac on the way around Lake Whatumā. Photo / Laben Photography

Another participant says they have been “walking for nearly 20 years but never managed to get to the Hatuma Half Marathon before.” This participant had already walked four marathons and about 120 half marathons.

“It was a fabulous day out for teams too; with mums and children, friends, workmates and sports clubs making up the teams; it was great to see the diversity on show,” says Fryer.

Team Tatsumi NZ won the Half Marathon Corporate run and said that “as a team, we like to promote health and fitness and have fun along the way”.

The Lean, the Mean and the Ginger Machine Team won the half marathon social team running category with their four-man team.

Event manager, Kahlia Fryer says, “The purpose of the Hatuma Half Marathon is for participants to have fun and get active at the same time”.

Fryer acknowledged that the Hatuma Half Marathon would not be possible without the support of local businesses and organisations – Hatuma Group (the major sponsor), Bruns Charter Services, The Civic Theatre, Central FM, Sport Hawke’s Bay, CHB District Council, Waipawa Butchery, Waipukurau Jockey Club, CHB Tank Cleaners, Traffic Management CHB, CHB College and Epic.

“Thank you to these organisations that continue to support our community event.

“This year, the event had many local businesses provide spot prizes, which were a hit for the participants because so many were up for grabs. Thanks to TenKu Collective Store, Pilates CHB, Hatuma Cafe, Hans Healthy Fitness, Energize Thai Massage Therapy, Diahann Boutique (Waipukurau), Centralines Sports Complex and Laben Photography for supporting the Hatuma Half Marathon.”

The Hatuma Half Marathon Organising Committee would also like to thank the many volunteers who did registration, marshalling, event setup and photography. Their support and encouragement on-course were key items of feedback from participants throughout the day as they returned to the Waipukurau Racecourse.

“Thank you to all participants who took part on the day. We look forward to having you join us again next year; remember it’s always the 3rd Sunday in September – Sunday, September 21, 2025 – mark it in your calendars now,” says Fryer.

For the full list of results visit www.hatumahalfmarathon.co.nz. All event photos will be posted to the Hatuma Half Marathon Facebook page.

Results:

Half Marathon Run - Men: 1st – Tom Bridgeman (1:15:46), 2nd – Zach Manning (1:16:25), 3rd – Nic Ratcliffe (1:23:17).

Half Marathon Run - Women: 1st – Amanda Waldron (1:23:53), 2nd – Annika Johnson (1:39:20), 3rd – Libby Taylor (1:43:09)

Half Marathon Run – Corporate Teams: 1st – Tatsumi New Zealand (1:54:40), 2nd – CHBDC ELT 1 (2:22:04)

Half Marathon Run – Social Teams: 1st – The Lean, the Mean and the Ginger Machine Team (1:20:08), 2nd – The Longdays (1:56:11)

Half Marathon Walk - Men: 1st – Marty Roil (2:28:15), 2nd – Joff Hulbert (2:37:29), 3rd – Trevor Brill (2:49:54)

Half Marathon Walk - Women: 1st – Robyn Wolfsbauer (2:36:37), 2nd – Karyn Lewis (2:39.40, 3rd – Sherry O’Sullivan (2:42:44)

Half Marathon Walk – Social Teams: 1st – Fleas Eyebrows (3:14:48)

10km Run – Men: 1st – David Kirk (0:45:59), 2nd – Jake Jacobs (0:48:02), 3rd – Patrick Hoyt-Swinburn (0:48:34)

10km Run – Women: 1st – Annie Creagh (0:43:28), 2nd – Caitlyn Kirk (0:44:27), 3rd – Rae Thompson (0:45:42)

10km Run – Social Teams: 1st – Nature Explorers (1:03:30), 2nd= – Hunters and Pedersens (1:19:29)

10km Walk – Men: 1st – Evan Davies (1:14:51), 2nd – John Reeve (1:22:23), 3rd – Lindsay Wright (1:27:05)

10km Walk – Women: 1st – Rachelle Tait (1:22:44), 2nd – Sarah Collie (1:25:24), 3rd – Angela Doody (1:30:01)



