Runners surge forward as the starter’s gun sets them off in the 2024 Hatuma Half Marathon. Photo / Laben Photography
Despite overnight rain before the Hatuma Half Marathon, Central Hawke’s Bay put on a beautiful Spring day for the hundreds of runners and walkers who raced around Lake Whatumā on Sunday, September 15.
With more than 370 competitors registered in the iconic Central Hawke’s Bay event, the Half Marathon continued to be a highlight on the CHB sporting calendar after more than 40 years.
Event manager Kahlia Fryer says she was ecstatic with the number of entries.
“With 257 runners and 82 walkers competing as individuals or as part of the 12 teams on the course, the picturesque farmland and the Ruahine Ranges provided scenic distractions along the way. The 10km section also proved popular again, increasing to 162 entries, an increase of 19 participants from 2023.”
There are often repeat contenders taking part in the fun, community event and Amanda Waldron is one of them. Waldron took out the Hatuma Half Marathon Women’s running title with a time of 1:23:53, beating her 2023 time of 1:27:07.
Robyn Wolfsbauer has won the women’s Half Marathon Walk two years in a row and Rachelle Tait has won the women’s 10km Walk three years in a row.
Annie Creagh, winner of the women’s 10km run category with a time of 0:43:28, deserves a special mention as she has seized the record from previous record holder, Caitlin Kirk with a time of 0:45:06 in 2023.
Every participant has their own reason for signing up – Bob Pierce says he’s still enjoying running at 70, with many others using the Hatuma Half Marathon as their first running or walking event.
Another participant says they have been “walking for nearly 20 years but never managed to get to the Hatuma Half Marathon before.” This participant had already walked four marathons and about 120 half marathons.
“It was a fabulous day out for teams too; with mums and children, friends, workmates and sports clubs making up the teams; it was great to see the diversity on show,” says Fryer.
Team Tatsumi NZ won the Half Marathon Corporate run and said that “as a team, we like to promote health and fitness and have fun along the way”.
The Lean, the Mean and the Ginger Machine Team won the half marathon social team running category with their four-man team.
Event manager, Kahlia Fryer says, “The purpose of the Hatuma Half Marathon is for participants to have fun and get active at the same time”.
Fryer acknowledged that the Hatuma Half Marathon would not be possible without the support of local businesses and organisations – Hatuma Group (the major sponsor), Bruns Charter Services, The Civic Theatre, Central FM, Sport Hawke’s Bay, CHB District Council, Waipawa Butchery, Waipukurau Jockey Club, CHB Tank Cleaners, Traffic Management CHB, CHB College and Epic.
“Thank you to these organisations that continue to support our community event.
“This year, the event had many local businesses provide spot prizes, which were a hit for the participants because so many were up for grabs. Thanks to TenKu Collective Store, Pilates CHB, Hatuma Cafe, Hans Healthy Fitness, Energize Thai Massage Therapy, Diahann Boutique (Waipukurau), Centralines Sports Complex and Laben Photography for supporting the Hatuma Half Marathon.”
The Hatuma Half Marathon Organising Committee would also like to thank the many volunteers who did registration, marshalling, event setup and photography. Their support and encouragement on-course were key items of feedback from participants throughout the day as they returned to the Waipukurau Racecourse.
“Thank you to all participants who took part on the day. We look forward to having you join us again next year; remember it’s always the 3rd Sunday in September – Sunday, September 21, 2025 – mark it in your calendars now,” says Fryer.