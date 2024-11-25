Advertisement
Road rebuilds underway in Central Hawke’s Bay

CHB Mail
2 mins to read
A stretch of State Highway 50 at Mangamauku Stream Bridge just north of Tikokino will be closing for two nights for asphalting.

During NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA)’s maintenance and renewals season, which typically runs between now and March, about 10 lane kilometres of state highways are expected to be renewed throughout Hawke’s Bay.

Renewing the road involves removing the existing road surface and underlying structure and replacing it with new materials.

NZTA regional manager of maintenance and operations Rua Pani said: “We are working hard to minimise the impact of works on road users, but some level of disruption is unavoidable”.

“We appreciate the patience of all road users in Hawke’s Bay as we complete this necessary maintenance work.”

Overnight closures planned for Mangamauku Stream Bridge, SH50:

The road on the southern side of the bridge is being rebuilt from this week, with work expected to continue under stop/go traffic management until mid-December.

The bridge will close overnight on Monday and Tuesday while crews asphalt the southern approach (where the bridge connects with the road).

The bridge will be closed between 8pm and 5am both nights, reopening to stop/go traffic management on Wednesday.

This closure is weather dependent and contingency dates are December 4 and 5.

A closure is needed at this location to asphalt the small and narrow area, using large machinery, where the bridge surface joins the road surface.

A detour will be available. All southbound road users will be detoured left onto Maraekākaho Road and right onto Mangaroa Road at Bridge Pa and right onto SH2 through to Waipawa where they can then rejoin SH50 via Tikokino Road. The reverse will apply for northbound road users.

NZTZ advises road users to plan their journeys and factor in the longer travel time.

Access will remain for residents and emergency services.

SH2:

  • Work near Taniwha Station in Central Hawke’s Bay is underway and expected to be complete mid-December.


