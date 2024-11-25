A stretch of State Highway 50 at Mangamauku Stream Bridge just north of Tikokino will be closing for two nights for asphalting.

A stretch of State Highway 50 at Mangamauku Stream Bridge just north of Tikokino will be closing for two nights for asphalting.

During NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA)’s maintenance and renewals season, which typically runs between now and March, about 10 lane kilometres of state highways are expected to be renewed throughout Hawke’s Bay.

Renewing the road involves removing the existing road surface and underlying structure and replacing it with new materials.

NZTA regional manager of maintenance and operations Rua Pani said: “We are working hard to minimise the impact of works on road users, but some level of disruption is unavoidable”.

“We appreciate the patience of all road users in Hawke’s Bay as we complete this necessary maintenance work.”

Overnight closures planned for Mangamauku Stream Bridge, SH50: