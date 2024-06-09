The site of the new Waipawa roundabout. Photo / Google Maps

Crews working on the Streets for People project in Waipawa will be installing a pre-cast roundabout tonight.

The roundabout will be constructed at the intersection of State Highway 2 and Ruataniwha Street, just south of the main street shops.

This is a Central Hawke’s Bay District Council-led project funded by NZ Transport Agency Waka Kotahi (NZTA).

Stop/go traffic management, with a temporary lower speed limit, will be in place for road users as the pre-cast roundabout is lifted and secured into place. A lower speed limit of 30km/h will remain in place throughout the day and night for the remainder of construction - expected to be the end of June - as people familiarise themselves with the new layout.

Work on the installation will take place between 7pm tonight and 6am tomorrow.

The roundabout has been precast to minimise disruption on site and has been constructed with concrete to improve durability in the high-use area.

While stop/go traffic management is in place, NZTA expects delays of between five and 10 minutes for road users.

NZTA and the council acknowledge the continued support from local businesses and community members for the installation of the roundabout, which is expected to slow traffic in the area between the 100km/h section of state highway and the main street, as well as improve the safety of the busy intersection.

Contractors will also paint two new pedestrian crossings on Waipawa’s main street and install traffic islands in the lead-up to the roundabout to help slow traffic.