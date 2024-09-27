Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / Hawkes Bay Today / Central Hawke's Bay Mail

Pop-up gallery for Ongaonga

CHB Mail
2 mins to read
61 Bridge St, Ongaonga, the venue for the pop-up gallery on October 19 and 20.

61 Bridge St, Ongaonga, the venue for the pop-up gallery on October 19 and 20.

An exhibition predominantly featuring works from local artists, highlighting the vibrant art scene within Central Hawke’s Bay, will be on show at a pop-up gallery in Ongaonga on the weekend of October 19 and 20.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to view pieces by artists Sir Grahame Sydney and Stuart Robertson. The collection includes drawings, paintings, photography, pottery, sculptures, wood turning and fibre art.

Richard and Michelle, the new owners of 61 Bridge Street, expressed their excitement about hosting such a significant event. “We feel privileged to showcase the vast talent we have within Central Hawke’s Bay and beyond,” said Richard.

‘Meditation’ by Juliet Omana, one of the works on show at the pop-up gallery later this month.
‘Meditation’ by Juliet Omana, one of the works on show at the pop-up gallery later this month.

The venue has an important place in the history of Ongaonga. The current building at 61 Bridge St was built in 1911, replacing an earlier store destroyed by fire, and has had many identities in the intervening years, from general store to antique shop to publishing house and now reverting to an art gallery.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

The main studio operates as a yoga studio and has been repainted in preparation for the upcoming exhibition.

“When we were approached by the Ongaonga Historical Society about participating in their Spring Fling Bazaar event on October 20, we thought this is a great opportunity to draw people to Ongaonga and help them with their fundraising” said Michelle, “There is so much local talent, and a percentage of all sales from the exhibition will be donated to the Ongaonga Historic Society, contributing to the preservation of local heritage.”

What – Exhibition@61

Where – 61 Bridge St, Ongaonga

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

When – Saturday, October 19, 10.30am-4pm and Sunday, October 20, 10.30am-4pm.

Admission – free

Exhibition Opening Night - Limited tickets are available for the opening event on Friday, October 18, 7-9pm. Tickets at Eventfinda.

Save

Latest from Central Hawke's Bay Mail

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Central Hawke's Bay Mail