61 Bridge St, Ongaonga, the venue for the pop-up gallery on October 19 and 20.

An exhibition predominantly featuring works from local artists, highlighting the vibrant art scene within Central Hawke’s Bay, will be on show at a pop-up gallery in Ongaonga on the weekend of October 19 and 20.

Attendees will also have the opportunity to view pieces by artists Sir Grahame Sydney and Stuart Robertson. The collection includes drawings, paintings, photography, pottery, sculptures, wood turning and fibre art.

Richard and Michelle, the new owners of 61 Bridge Street, expressed their excitement about hosting such a significant event. “We feel privileged to showcase the vast talent we have within Central Hawke’s Bay and beyond,” said Richard.

‘Meditation’ by Juliet Omana, one of the works on show at the pop-up gallery later this month.

The venue has an important place in the history of Ongaonga. The current building at 61 Bridge St was built in 1911, replacing an earlier store destroyed by fire, and has had many identities in the intervening years, from general store to antique shop to publishing house and now reverting to an art gallery.