Ōtane schoolgirl and league player Leilani Kupa created an attention-grabbing sign to hold up when she and her dad Russell go to Warriors games.

“We travel all the way to Auckland purely to support the boys win/draw/lose. We go to all home games when we can as we invested in membership. The money is well worth it when I see my girl’s smile on her face at the games and wherever she goes.

“There’s strong support for the Warriors, from Central Hawke’s Bay and Hawke’s Bay. It’s great to see our local supporters when we go to the games.”

Russell says Leilani is “very vocal” in the crowd at the games and encourages him to join in.

“She does always does the team chant too.

“Ever since she went to her first game, last year, she has been obsessed. She’s got a huge smile whether it’s a win, lose or draw and that smile just stays on her face all week.”

So does her Warriors merchandise, he says. “It’s really hard to wash her Warriors clothes - she doesn’t want to take them off.”

Leilani says her favourite player is Dallin Watene Zellezniak, who she has met, and if she wins the trip to Sydney she says she will be taking her dad.

Leilani Kupa from Ōtane is vying to be named NZ Warriors Biggest Fan.

“It would be her dream come true,” says Russell. “But we are needing bulk votes to chase the front runners as they are way ahead. I’ve been trying not to let her get too invested in the competition but she checks on the voting and updates me every day when I come home from work.

“Leilani is repping Ōtane and Hawke’s Bay - as she does at all the games - please help her dream come true, vote and share for 21 Captain Wahnett.”

Voting closes on Sunday, September 15 and you can vote on the One New Zealand Facebook page or the one.nz website.







