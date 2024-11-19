Rain, hail, snow and droughts ... the CHB Mail has been there. Photo / Nicki Harper

Rain, hail, snow and droughts ... the CHB Mail has been there. Photo / Nicki Harper

NZME, the owner of the CHB Mail, has announced proposed changes to its community print network.

If implemented, the changes would see the closure of 14 community print publications, including the CHB Mail.

NZME recognises community publications play an important role as a key source of local news and a platform for local advertisers. However, the changing media landscape and a substantial increase in costs means the network is no longer profitable.

An NZME spokesman said: “We know this is tough news for our team and for you as our readers too. Every member of the CHB Mail team plays an important role in our community, whether that’s providing local news or supporting local advertisers, and our focus is on supporting our team at this time.

“Our team has been asked to provide feedback on the proposed changes and we’ll be sure to keep you updated on what’s happening in the coming weeks.”